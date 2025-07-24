JSW’s METH2GEN Project Turns Methane into Hydrogen Near Poland’s Budryk Mine

JSW, the top producer of hard coking coal in Europe, is taking a bold step towards a cleaner future with the launch of METH2GEN—a €25.6 million project backed by the EU that’s all about turning mine methane into clean hydrogen.

Bringing Hydrogen Production to the Heart of Coal Country

The project is set in Poland’s Silesian Voivodeship, where JSW is running pilot operations at its Budryk mine. By using directional drilling to capture methane and then applying steam methane reforming, they’re converting a major greenhouse gas into industrial hydrogen. It’s a smart move that kills two birds with one stone—cutting emissions while opening up a new revenue stream.

Tackling a Massive Carbon Footprint

Right now, methane accounts for a whopping 73% of JSW’s total carbon footprint. So this isn’t just a side project—it’s a key piece of their strategy for mine decarbonization. By capturing and reusing what would otherwise be wasted methane, JSW is not only reducing their environmental impact, but also making use of an untapped resource.

Cheaper Than Green Hydrogen—And Already Underway

One of the big wins here? The hydrogen produced through this method is expected to cost less than what’s made with electrolysis. That’s a potential game-changer for industrial hydrogen applications, where price can be a big roadblock to adoption.

Working Together for a Cleaner Future

JSW isn’t doing this alone either. The project is supported by an international team of researchers, bringing in expertise from across borders. It fits right in with the EU’s push for stricter methane emission regulations and adds momentum to the region’s just transition from coal. Just as important—it shows how legacy energy infrastructure can be reimagined for the hydrogen future.