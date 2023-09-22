MoU leads to expansion of key hydrogen partnership in the City of Lancaster

The partnership continues to blossom between the City and Element Resources.

The City of Lancaster, California, recently announced the formalization of its hydrogen partnership with Element Resources via a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which expands upon the partners’ Lancaster Clean Energy Center.

This center is one of California’s largest green H2 production facilities.

Announced back in December 2022, the City of Lancaster and Element Resources’ Lancaster Clean Energy Center is a green hydrogen production facility that is expected to produce 20,000 tons of renewable hydrogen per year, making it one of the largest of its kind in the state. It is slated to begin commercial operations in 2025.

The hydrogen at the Lancaster Clean Energy Center will be produced by Element Resources, a Texas-based development company focused on 100% green hydrogen production. The hydrogen will be used to decarbonize regional transportation and industrial markets.

Once up and running, the center will generate approximately 60 tons of green H2 daily, which will be used throughout California and the Western United States.

The hydrogen partnership will bring more H2 infrastructure to the City.

This latest MoU announcement is an expansion of the hydrogen partnership the City of Lancaster already shares with Element Resources. Their latest collaboration will focus on developing the city’s hydrogen economy infrastructure, including a hydrogen fueling station.

These stations will provide hydrogen fueling for light-, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. Hydrogen will be supplied locally, and the City of Lancaster and Element Resources will work with other partners to grow the broader H2 production chain.

A partnership that works.

R. Rex Parris, Mayor of the City of Lancaster, commented on the recent MoU announcement, stating that the City of Lancaster is “thrilled” to expand its hydrogen partnership with Element Resources.

“With this agreement, the City looks forward to continuing the fight against climate extinction through green energy development and innovation. Through partnerships with private companies, we are not only leading the clean energy revolution but we are bringing multitudes of high-paying energy jobs to our City,” the mayor said.

Element Resources’ CEO Steve Meheen said of the new partnership agreement that “Element Resources is excited to expand its hydrogen partnership with the City of Lancaster.”

“Hydrogen will play a critical role in decarbonizing several sectors of the economy and the City of Lancaster has proven to be an essential partner to fostering its development.”

