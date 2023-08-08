The Netherlands renewable hydrogen plan gets green light from the European Commission

The Dutch have their sights set on green hydrogen development.

A €246 million Dutch plan to support renewable hydrogen production and the construction of a minimum 60 megawatt (MW) electrolysis capacity in the Netherlands, has been approved by the European Commission (EC).

The plan is in line with the EU Hydrogen Strategy and the European Green Deal.

The goal of the Netherlands renewable hydrogen plan is to contribute to the development of green hydrogen in line with goals that have already been set by the EU Hydrogen Strategy and the European Green Deal.

Additionally, the measure will contribute to the RePowerEu Plan goals to speed up the green energy transition and end dependence on Russian fossil fuels.

The Dutch funding support from the EC will be given as a direct grant over the course of a 7-to-15 year period. The funding will be awarded though a competitive bidding process that is intended to wrap up this year (2023). The tender is open to all established companies in the European Economic Area that operate or wish to build and operate a hydrogen production unit in the country.

Companies that are eligible will be required to provide compliance with European Union (EU) criteria for the production of renewable fuels of non-biological origin that have previously been laid out in the EC’s rules on renewable hydrogen.

The Dutch renewable hydrogen plan will help to propel the EU’s green transition.

The plan contributes to the Netherland’s efforts to achieve 500 MW of electorlyzer capacity in 2025 and 3 – 4 gigawatts (GW) by 2030.

It also supports the EU’s domestic green hydrogen objectives to install a minimum of 6 GW renewable hydrogen electrolyzers and produce as much as 1 million tons of renewable H2 by 2024 and a minimum of 40 GW with a production of as much as 10 million tons of the zero-emission fuel by 2030.

Around 55 kilotons of CO2 could be avoided annually.

The renewable hydrogen measure that has been proposed by the Netherlands is also likely to have a significant positive impact on the environment. The country expects that its hydrogen strategy will result in the equivalent of avoiding about 55 kilotons of carbon dioxide emissions every year until 2030.

This would contribute to the country’s efforts to lower its greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030 and become climate neutral by 2050 (compared to its levels in 1990).

