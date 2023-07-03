Fresh Research Points to the Practicality of a Hydrogen Pipeline from Gulf to Europe

The initial study was conducted by RINA and AFRY.

The first-of-its-kind, joint RINA and AFRY Gulf-to-Europe hydrogen pipeline study analyzed how the Gulf region and Europe could be directly linked with a pipeline to transport low-carbon hydrogen. RINA is an inspection, certification and consulting engineering multinational company, and AFRY is a European leader in engineering, design, and advisory services.

The Gulf could be a cost-effect source of low-carbon H2 for Europe.

The results of the preliminary hydrogen pipeline study indicate that there is a “transformative opportunity” to unlock the Gulf region’s full and “immense potential” as a source of cost-effective low carbon hydrogen for Europe.

The study’s initial assessments indicate that though the concept of a hydrogen pipeline connecting Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Egypt and traveling the Mediterranean Sea to Europe may sound ambitious, it is not only attractive but feasible.

The Gulf is rich with renewable energy sources and natural gas reserves, positioning it to become a global leader for producing green and blue hydrogen, ammonia, and other synthesis products, and it’s not only this study that thinks so. A recent IEA report revealed how Oman shows massive potential as a competitive low-emissions renewable hydrogen supplier.

The joint study shows that a suitable hydrogen pipeline could transport 100 TWh a year.

Transporting 100 TWh (terawatt-hour) is approximately 2.5 million tons of hydrogen annually. Additionally, if additional pipelines of the same nature were constructed, this transport capacity could be scaled up significantly.

According to the study’s analysis, the initial cost associated with transporting hydrogen via this pipeline is an estimated €1.2/kg H2. It also notes that Gulf countries could supply blue and green hydrogen to Europe’s economic hub at Levelized Costs Of Delivered Hydrogen at about €2.7/kg starting from the 2030s, which could decrease to about €2.3/kg over the long term.

A hydrogen economy boost.

“Through the combined expertise of AFRY and RINA, this first-of-its-kind study considers routing alternatives, technical parameters and feasibility, especially for the deep-sea pipeline section, geo-strategic framework conditions and top-level economic estimates of a direct hydrogen pipeline link between the Gulf and Europe as an element of an integrated green energy and industry system across Europe and MENA,” said Andrea Bombardi, Executive Vice President at RINA.

“The findings of the study represent a decisive contribution to boost the hydrogen economy,” Bombari added.

Hydrogen FAQ's – Easy Reference Tool For This Article

