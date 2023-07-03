Air Liquide’s Green Hydrogen Fuel to Power Paris 2024 Olympics Vehicles

The use of H2 is intended to help shrink the carbon emissions resulting from the games.

Air Liquide has announced that it is now an Official Supporter in hydrogen fuel, as a part of a Paris 2024 partnership that will have the group contributing to the reduction of the Games’ carbon emissions.

The group will be supplying renewable hydrogen fuel for use in some of the official fleet of vehicles.

The partnership between Air Liquide and Paris 2024 is being viewed as a reflection of the ambition of the event to “organize more sustainable Games.” To align with the environmental commitments for the event, Air Liquide and the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games have entered into a partnership in which the group will supply the hydrogen fuel that will power the vehicles transporting officials and athletes.

As a result, there will be several hundred H2-powered Toyota Mirai cars on the French capital’s roads. In fact, the Mirai will be the official vehicle of the Paris 2024 Games. The H2 will be green, meaning that it will be produced using water electrolysis powered by renewable energy or biomethane, and guarantees of origin will be provided.

Hydrogen fuel is meant to reduce the carbon footprint of transportation throughout the Games.

Since transport currently comprises about one quarter (24 percent) of global carbon emissions, a spectrum of solutions is required to decarbonize that sector, including green H2 made using renewable energy. The Games will place the spotlight on the many advantages of using this clean form of energy, including a substantial range, rapid refueling times, and adequate power to transport heavy and intensive vehicles without lengthy downtimes.

Since the Paris 2024 official fleet of vehicles will be in continuous use, green hydrogen is viewed as a solid match for the purpose.

Air Liquide has already shown itself to be a world leader in producing hydrogen fuel. As a result, it will be able to draw on its experience and expertise to produce this clean energy to power the transport for the Paris 2024 games.

Already decarbonizing worldwide

The group is already launching, piloting and developing several core projects worldwide meant for the decarbonization of transport and industry.

To speed up the development of H2 as a component of the energy transmission, the group has made a commitment to the development of a total installed electrolysis capacity of 3 gigawatts by the end of the decade.

Easy Reference Guide -Top FAQ’s About This Article:

What role will Air Liquide play in the Paris 2024 Olympics? Air Liquide will serve as an Official Supporter in hydrogen fuel for the Paris 2024 Olympics. The company has partnered with the event to contribute to the reduction of the Games’ carbon emissions by supplying renewable hydrogen fuel for some of the official fleet of vehicles. What does the partnership between Air Liquide and Paris 2024 reflect? The partnership reflects the ambition to organize a more sustainable Games aligned with environmental commitments. Air Liquide will supply hydrogen fuel to power vehicles transporting officials and athletes, which is part of this commitment. What kind of vehicles will be used during the Paris 2024 Games? Several hundred H2-powered Toyota Mirai cars will be used during the Paris 2024 Games. These will be the official vehicles of the event. How is the hydrogen fuel for these vehicles produced? The hydrogen fuel (H2) will be green, meaning it will be produced using water electrolysis powered by renewable energy or biomethane. Guarantees of origin will be provided. What are the benefits of using hydrogen fuel during the Games? Using hydrogen fuel will help reduce the carbon footprint of transportation throughout the Games. It offers advantages such as substantial range, rapid refueling times, and adequate power to transport heavy and intensive vehicles without lengthy downtimes. What experience does Air Liquide have in producing hydrogen fuel? Air Liquide is a world leader in producing hydrogen fuel. They will draw on their experience and expertise to produce clean energy to power the transport for the Paris 2024 games. What are Air Liquide’s global decarbonization efforts? Air Liquide is launching, piloting and developing several core projects worldwide aimed at the decarbonization of transport and industry. They have committed to developing a total installed electrolysis capacity of 3 gigawatts by the end of the decade to speed up the development of hydrogen as a component of energy transmission.

Ready to test your knowledge on the most abundant element in the universe? Take our fun and engaging Hydrogen Quiz now!

Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge Dive into our "Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge" quiz, designed to challenge your understanding of this fascinating element and its uses in science and energy technology. Start Quiz Page 1 of 7 Who discovered the hydrogen element in 1766? Henry Cavendish Robert Boyle Christian Friedrich Schonbein Page 2 of 7 What country uses the most hydrogen energy? united states hydrogen use United States China hydrogen use China Germany hydrogen use Germany Page 3 of 7 What's the Guinnes World Record for a hydrogen fuel car's mileage range on a single tank of hydrogen? 629 miles 489 miles 845 miles Page 4 of 7 How many miles of hydrogen pipelines are currently operating in the United States? 300 miles 1600 miles 2800 miles Zero Hydrogen Pipelines Page 5 of 7 Is a fuel cell car considered to be an electric vehicle? Yes No Page 6 of 7 What are the many ways to store hydrogen? Liquified Salt Caverns Compressed Material based like ammonia All of the above Page 7 of 7 Which of the following statements best describes why hydrogen is considered non-toxic and dissipates quickly? Hydrogen is heavier than air, causing it to spread slowly and remain concentrated. Hydrogen is lighter than air, allowing it to rise and disperse rapidly in the atmosphere. Hydrogen is chemically inert, preventing it from reacting with other substances in the air. Hydrogen is soluble in water, making it easy to dissolve and remove from the environment.