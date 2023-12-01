Hydrogen powered drones keep getting better and better thanks to Heven Drones

The pioneer in H2 drone innovation has unveiled a groundbreaking new series.

Heven Drones, an Israel-based company with a mission to maximize the potential and power of hydrogen powered drones, has revealed its latest groundbreaking H2D200 Series at the Monaco Hydrogen Forum.

The company has built on the success of its H100 platform.

Though the company’s impressive foundational H100 drone boasts superior lift capabilities, the latest series redefines the possibilities of hydrogen drone flight. Heven Drones has created two innovative models, the H2D200 and the H2D250.

The H2D200 has been designed to carry payloads as heavy as 4.5 kilograms (10 pounds). This payload marks a notable jump in precision and endurance from the previous model. What makes it more remarkable is that it can travel distances up to 510 kilometers (316.8 miles) and has an extended flight time of as much as 4 hours.

These impressive feats set a new standard for smaller payload hydrogen powered drones, while maintaining the UAV’s ability to hover with unmatched precision.

The H2D250 model is one of the most impressive hydrogen powered drones.

Designed for larger payloads and boasting a greater range, of the two newly launched hydrogen powered drones, the H2D250 is UAV powerhouse. It can carry payloads as heavy as 10 kilograms (22 pounds), has an extraordinary range of up to 750 kilometers (466 miles), and can run for as long as 8 hours without a decline in its hover capabilities.

Due to its capacity to handle much larger payloads, this particular hydrogen drone model can be a benefit to an array of applications, especially advanced logistics missions that carry out multiple deliveries.

A “testament” to Heven Drone’s commitment.

“We are at a pivotal moment in the drone industry,” said Bentzion Levinson, CEO of Heven Drones, during a presentation at the Monaco Hydrogen Forum. “The H2D200 Series represents not only a leap forward in drone technology but also a testament to our commitment to building a smarter ecosystem in the skies using the full power and potential of AI.”

The unveiling of its new hydrogen powered drones marks a significant milestone in Heven Drone’s mission to revolutionize the drone industry by pushing the boundaries of drone performance.

“With these hydrogen-powered drones, we are redefining the possibilities of what drones can achieve, while leveraging a clean and readily available fuel source. We are excited to bring these innovations to the world and to partner with forward-thinking organizations who share our vision,” Levinson added.

