Hydrogen Production Accelerates in South Africa and Morocco with New R&D Hubs

Could Africa soon be at the forefront of global hydrogen production? With two major research hubs now live in South Africa and Morocco, the answer’s leaning toward yes. In September 2025, Vaal University of Technology pulled back the curtain on its brand-new Center of Excellence for Hydrogen Energy in the Vaal region—once a heavy-industry powerhouse near Johannesburg, home to about 600,000 people and blessed with more than 2,200 kWh/m² of solar irradiation each year. And since Standard Bank—Africa’s biggest lender by assets—has bet heavily on the project, it’s safe to say that green hydrogen R&D is peeking over the horizon as a bankable, serious play.

Centres of Excellence Rise in South Africa and Morocco

On the South African side, this hub builds on the early days of the Hydrogen South Africa (HySA) program, which kicked off back in 2008. Today, you’ll find advanced fuel cell technology benches wherever you look and hydrogen storage test rigs humming away. The goal? Scale bench-top electrolysers—think lab gadgets right now—into full-fledged, multi-megawatt workhorses. Researchers are tinkering with metal-hydride tanks and high-performance polymer membranes to tackle one of the sector’s biggest headaches: safe, cost-effective hydrogen containment.

Flip over to Morocco and Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) in Benguerir is already riding the wave. Founded in 2013 with deep-pocketed backing from OCP, UM6P’s campus hosts a 1 MW solar-driven electrolyser pilot—pivotal for large-scale electrolysis tests—run with Oort Energy and Chariot Ltd.. At the same time, OCP and Australia’s Fortescue are teaming up to churn out green ammonia and low-carbon fertilizer, complete with an on-campus research center to decarbonize one of the globe’s biggest phosphate exporters.

Advancing Electrolysis in the Desert and the Vaal

The beating heart at both sites? Good old electrolysis—using clean, renewable juice to split water into its building blocks, hydrogen and oxygen. By marrying PV arrays with modular electrolysers, the teams can dial production up or down based on sunlight and grid needs. Some squads are experimenting with iridium-doped titanium catalysts for higher efficiency under fickle loads; others swear by alkaline systems with lower capex. Early trials are already hinting at cost cuts north of 30%, thanks to clever tweaks in electrode coatings and membrane design.

Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Storage

But it doesn’t stop at making H2—you’ve gotta move and convert it too. Both centers are deep into hydrogen fuel cells demos out in the real world. Vaal’s slated to spin up a 50 kW fuel cell mini-grid in a nearby township, powering clinics, schools and small businesses. Over in Morocco, UM6P is doing a similar off-grid trial in the desert, putting systems through their paces under punishing heat and dust. Meanwhile, experts are juggling metal hydrides, high-pressure tanks, and next-gen composites to nail down reliable storage—because hydrogen’s only as good as its ability to travel and hang onto energy.

From Research to Market Value

So, why’s all this shaking the room? Africa’s long been the world’s go-to for raw materials while importing the cutting-edge gear. Locking in homegrown expertise in electrolysis, hydrogen production, and even green ammonia means snapping up patents, manufacturing deals, and service export opportunities. Stick a pin in Standard Bank’s Vaal funding—it’s a signal that financiers are eyeing hydrogen infrastructure loans and licensing pathways, not just traditional mining and utilities.

Policy Alignment and Regional Collaboration

Of course, labs alone don’t make a hydrogen highway. Governments need to harmonize safety rules, compression specs, and logistics protocols. Enter the Africa Green Hydrogen Alliance (AGHA), where South Africa and Morocco co-chair working groups on certification and feed intel into the African Natural Hydrogen Atlas. They’re mapping underground hydrogen deposits alongside renewables-based routes, aiming for a diversified energy mix that drives true sustainable energy practices.

Local Impact and Intellectual Property

These hubs are already churning out jobs—everything from lab techs to project managers—and spawning consultancies offering know-how to neighboring countries. They’re stacking up intellectual property just waiting to be licensed, pushing revenue streams back to Africa. The flip side? Policymakers need to make sure investments don’t pile into a few hot spots, leaving smaller regions stuck on the sidelines.

Looking Ahead

Sure, it’s early innings, but the momentum’s real. If Vaal and UM6P smash their milestones—think pilot plants live by mid-2026 and first commercial electrolysers by 2028—Africa could flip from resource backyard to global tech supplier. Picture African-made electrolysers powering ships in Rotterdam, fueling trucks in Durban, and running fertilizer plants in Casablanca. After years in the global shadows, Africa could finally step into the spotlight and lead the charge in the sustainable energy transition.

Stick around—this is just the beginning of a game-changing journey.