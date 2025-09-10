Port of Alicante Launches Green Hydrogen PMC Under PORTALI-H2 Project

Ever wondered how one of Spain’s busiest Mediterranean ports is gearing up to clean up its act? On April 9, 2025, the Port Authority of Alicante threw down the gauntlet for a 1 MW green hydrogen facility, kicking off a Preliminary Market Consultation (PMC) that runs through September 30, 2025. The aim? Attract private expertise and capital to design, build and run a plant under its PORTALI-H2 framework, turning renewable power into zero-emission fuel for ships, cargo-handling equipment and trucks. It’s a huge step in Alicante’s multi-year push to modernize port logistics, slash carbon emissions and cement its role in Europe’s energy transition under the European Green Pact and Fit for 55, while boosting its hydrogen infrastructure and driving forward industrial decarbonization.

PMC Opens Door for 1 MW Demonstrator

Through this PMC, companies and consortia have until September 30, 2025 to pitch their visions. They’ll bid for a public-private partnership to cover everything from initial designs to handing over a fully operational green hydrogen plant inside the port terminal. Here’s the rundown:

Installed capacity : Minimum 1 MW electrolyzers

: Minimum 1 MW electrolyzers Renewable share : At least 70% of electricity from solar, wind or other green sources

: At least 70% of electricity from solar, wind or other green sources Usage : On-site hydrogen refueling for cargo handlers, terminal vehicles and support vessels

: On-site hydrogen refueling for cargo handlers, terminal vehicles and support vessels Concession model: PPP under terms set by the Port Authority of Alicante

This isn’t a binding award—think of it as a dress rehearsal. It’s a chance to refine technical, legal and financial models before the formal tender and a clear signal that Alicante is ready to scale up beyond pilots.

By gathering market feedback early, the port hopes to uncover innovative financing structures—availability payments, risk-sharing partnerships, you name it—and tailor the concession model to real-world dynamics.

Structuring the Partnership

The PPP setup shifts most upfront costs onto private investors and technology providers, while the port offers land, grid access and integration with its logistics network. Bidders can propose all-in-one packages—modular electrolyzer skids, hydrogen compression and storage, plus fueling stations for trucks and vessels—so long as they meet the 1 MW and 70% renewable thresholds.

This outsourced approach fast-tracks delivery, taps into market innovation and opens the door for consortia that blend energy majors, specialized EPC firms and hydrogen-focused startups.

Electrolysis Technology at Play

At the heart of hydrogen production lies electrolysis, splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using electricity. To qualify as “green,” at least 70% of that electricity must come from renewables. While alkaline electrolyzers still dominate, proton exchange membrane (PEM) units are gaining ground for their flexibility and rapid response—crucial when you’re juggling solar and wind variability.

A 1 MW plant running at roughly an 80% capacity factor could crank out about 3,000 kg of hydrogen per day—enough to fuel a fleet of zero-emission trucks or dabble in vessel bunkering during pilot phases. And future bidders can propose expansions to scale up beyond the demonstrator.

Ensuring a Green Power Mix

Mandating a 70% renewable share means consortia need solid power purchase agreements or direct stakes in dedicated solar or wind farms. Alicante’s sunny Mediterranean climate—over 1,800 kWh/m² of solar irradiance annually—makes photovoltaics an obvious choice for producers chasing green hydrogen credentials.

Some teams might also include battery energy storage systems (BESS) to smooth out fluctuations or partner with local wind parks for a hybrid setup. Others could tap into Spain’s grid modernization efforts to offer balancing services alongside a stable power supply.

Backing from Brussels and Madrid

This PMC isn’t just a local initiative—it aligns with Spain’s national hydrogen roadmap and the European Green Pact and Fit for 55 ambitions. Brussels has earmarked billions for the Clean Hydrogen Alliance, celebrating projects that shift industrial hubs away from fossil fuels.

Spain ranks second in Europe for solar capacity and aims to install 4 GW of electrolyzers by 2030. Ports like Valencia, Huelva and Tarragona are already testing hydrogen corridors; Alicante’s 1 MW scheme could become the template for standardized tenders across the Mediterranean.

Alicante’s Evolving Role

Founded by the Romans, Alicante has always been a vital trading gateway. Today, its port handles cargo, containers and passenger ferries, serving a city of 337,482 residents with a regional GDP per capita around $32,800. Recently, the Port Authority of Alicante has ramped up digitalization, electric mobility and small-scale renewables. Now, PORTALI-H2 represents the next big leap: layering a zero-emission fuel supply chain onto existing infrastructure and carving out a fresh competitive edge in Europe’s busy port ecosystem.

Beyond Emissions Reductions

Of course, cutting CO₂ is just the start. This project is also set to:

Generate dozens of operational and maintenance jobs

Forge R&D partnerships with research centers and universities

Attract private capital, boosting regional economic growth

Showcase hydrogen’s potential for decarbonizing heavy-duty transport

Offer a blueprint for other Spanish and Mediterranean ports

Hit the 1 MW target, and the possibilities expand—think larger hydrogen hubs, integrated bunkering solutions or even green ammonia production in future phases.

The PMC window closes on September 30, 2025, giving everyone from energy giants to niche electrolyzer makers a chance to sharpen their proposals. We’ll be watching who emerges, how they secure renewable power and whether they bundle compression, storage and fueling into a single, efficient package.

If all goes to plan, expect the concession to be awarded next year and the first shovels in the ground soon after—setting the pace for bigger rollouts across Spain and beyond.