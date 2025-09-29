Hydrogen Production: Keadby Hydrogen Power Station Advances to Examination Stage

You’re in the heart of North Lincolnshire, where coal-fired plants once ruled the skyline—and now, hydrogen production is stealing the spotlight. On 9 September 2025, the UK Planning Inspectorate gave the thumbs-up to the planning application for the Keadby Hydrogen Power Station, catapulting this 900 MW powerhouse into the official DCO (Development Consent Order) examination phase.

Project Overview

This joint venture between SSE Thermal and Equinor is built to run on a mix of natural gas and hydrogen at first, then flip the switch to 100% hydrogen down the line. Here’s what’s on the table:

900 MW gross capacity—enough juice for large-scale electricity generation

Hybrid combustion turbine tech from Siemens Energy under its Mission H2 Power programme

under its Mission H2 Power programme Integration with the East Coast Cluster for shared CCS and hydrogen infrastructure

and Aiming to capture and stash up to 1 million tonnes of CO₂ per year via hydrogen storage and CCS

Technical Highlights

Think of it as the ultimate zero-emission technology showcase, bringing together three heavy hitters in decarbonisation:

Hydrogen-fired Power Generation : Burns H₂ in a gas turbine, producing only water vapor. Starting with blends, then shifting to pure hydrogen when supply and economics align.

: Burns H₂ in a gas turbine, producing only water vapor. Starting with blends, then shifting to pure hydrogen when supply and economics align. Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) : Snags CO₂ at the source, then pipelines it offshore into geological formations.

: Snags CO₂ at the source, then pipelines it offshore into geological formations. Mission H2 Power Gas Turbine Technology: Siemens Energy’s turbines, primed for full hydrogen operation by 2030, making true zero-emission electricity a reality.

Strategic Partnerships & Timeline

SSE Thermal and Norway’s state energy champion Equinor bring their A-games: SSE knows the UK power market inside out, while Equinor’s expertise in hydrogen and CCS is second to none. Siemens Energy jumps in as the tech partner, pushing its Mission H2 Power designs forward.

The DCO review will keep us busy through 2026, diving into environmental, technical and local community impacts. If all goes to plan, we could be firing up turbines by 2030—right on track with the UK’s net-zero push and broader industrial decarbonization goals.

Regional & Economic Impact

Just south of the Humber estuary, North Lincolnshire has come a long way: from coal yards to renewables in a decade. The old Keadby coal station once belched smoke; today, it sits next to England’s largest onshore wind farm.

What’s in it for locals?

Employment: Around 800 construction jobs, plus long-term roles in operations and supply chains.

Around 800 construction jobs, plus long-term roles in operations and supply chains. Industrial competitiveness: Bolsters the Humber region’s green hub credentials.

Bolsters the Humber region’s green hub credentials. Air quality: Replaces heavy fossil generation, cutting local emissions.

Replaces heavy fossil generation, cutting local emissions. Infrastructure upgrades: New hydrogen pipelines and CCS links that other projects can tap into.

Why It Matters

If granted DCO consent, Keadby could become the world’s first major 100% hydrogen-fired station to clear the UK’s national planning hurdles. It’s a milestone on the path to the UK’s 2050 net-zero target, a blueprint for future hydrogen plants, and a huge vote of confidence in green hydrogen’s commercial edge.

Success here might even nudge policymakers to sweeten incentives for hydrogen infrastructure, hydrogen production and hydrogen storage, sparking fresh private investment and beefing up the supply chain.

Next Steps & Watchpoints

DCO Examination: Public hearings and stakeholder consultations stretching into 2026.

Public hearings and stakeholder consultations stretching into 2026. Hydrogen Supply: Locking in local electrolyser projects and blue hydrogen partners in the East Coast Cluster.

Locking in local electrolyser projects and blue hydrogen partners in the East Coast Cluster. Technology Validation: Siemens Energy’s large-scale demos of 100% hydrogen turbines.

Siemens Energy’s large-scale demos of 100% hydrogen turbines. Policy Support: Continued UK government backing, from Contracts for Difference to CCS Commercialisation funding.

For anyone keeping an eye on the energy transition, the verdict on Keadby will be a true barometer for large-scale hydrogen generation—in the UK and beyond.