Oman Green Hydrogen Strategy Shines at European Hydrogen Week 2025

Brussels just got a lot greener: the Sultanate of Oman rolled out its Oman Green Hydrogen credentials as the official Country Partner at European Hydrogen Week 2025. Led by Eng. Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Oman’s Minister of Energy and Minerals, and Abdulaziz al Shidhani, Managing Director of Hydrom, the delegation laid out a practical plan for large-scale, low-carbon hydrogen supply to Europe.

National Strategy Kicks Ambition to Delivery

Oman isn’t just talking big—it’s making things happen. A policy-driven framework with public land auctions, fiscal perks and one-stop permitting means ambitions are turning into bankable projects. Thanks to a Royal Decree, Hydrom handles land auctions, site allocation and infrastructure coordination, paving the way for serious Renewable Hydrogen Exports. Meanwhile, OQ and OQ Gas Networks are primed to plug green hydrogen right into the existing energy grid, with support from the national grid operator OETC and water utility Nama Water Services.

And here’s the kicker: auctions are live, partners are lined up, and the whole sector is shifting from vision to delivery. European buyers are already eager to tap into Oman’s clean hydrogen roadmap.

Secret Sauce: Solar, Wind and Electrolysis

With endless sunshine and steady coastal winds, Oman is powering massive electrolyzers along the Al Duqm coast. The outcome? Zero-carbon hydrogen that can be liquefied or turned into Green Ammonia, a flexible carrier for fertilizer, industrial feedstock or even maritime fuel.

Digital certification schemes trace every kilogram from wellhead to ship, ensuring compliance with EU carbon-intensity standards. That means full transparency and confidence for European importers.

Liquid Hydrogen Superhighway

Oman’s breaking new ground with the world’s first commercial Liquid Hydrogen Corridor—a true superhighway from Ras Markaz to Amsterdam and onward to Germany. At the Ras Markaz terminal, OTTCO takes care of liquefaction and storage, and dedicated tankers will sail this route to connect Oman’s hydrogen hubs with Europe’s major ports.

Joint ventures with European port operators and energy groups are already in play, cementing Oman’s reputation as a reliable partner in the EU’s drive for decarbonization and energy security.

Building Infrastructure & Certification

Production and shipping are just the beginning. OQ Gas Networks is mapping out dedicated hydrogen pipelines, while the Oman Electricity Transmission Company is beefing up the grid to manage surges in renewable power. On the permitting side, Hydrom keeps red tape to a minimum with a streamlined process that developers appreciate.

And thanks to frameworks co-created with European bodies, every batch of hydrogen follows a crystal-clear chain of custody, meeting the toughest sustainability benchmarks from wellhead to burner tip.

Collateral Impacts & Challenges

At home, this green hydrogen push is sparking tech transfers, drawing foreign investment and opening up skilled job opportunities. It’s also a win for the EU’s climate and energy diversification goals.

Of course, scaling up green hydrogen comes with its own hurdles—water sourcing for electrolysis has to be managed carefully, and building new facilities in sensitive coastal areas demands strong environmental safeguards. But Oman’s one-stop permitting and stakeholder coordination are designed to smooth out these bumps.

Looking Ahead

Oman’s showcase in Brussels proved it’s not just full of potential—it’s a hands-on, delivery-focused partner in the global hydrogen arena. With live public auctions, signed partnerships and the Liquid Hydrogen Corridor taking shape, the Sultanate is setting new standards.

Bottom line: Oman’s green hydrogen strategy is built for the future, ready to drive large-scale decarbonization in Europe and beyond. Backed by abundant natural resources, forward-thinking policies and solid international collaborations, Oman is firmly positioned as a cornerstone of the worldwide clean-energy transition.