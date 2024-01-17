Hydrogen startups to get a boost thanks to Hyperfuel Labs

The new venture launched a world-first platform for hydrogen solutions.

In an effort to help support hydrogen startups seeking to test, validate, scale up and commercialize their innovative hydrogen solutions, Hyperfuel Labs – a new venture founded by MIT and Harvard alumni – has announced the launch of its industrial-scale testbed and first-of-a-kid accelerator for young H2 companies.

A mission to accelerate the deployment of clean H2 tech.

The new venture is on a mission to speed up the deployment of clean hydrogen technologies for the purpose of helping to achieve the 2050 net-zero emissions goal.

While many agree that hydrogen has loads of potential to help sectors that face decarbonization hurdles – sectors like steel, transportation, maritime and aviation – presently, pre-commercial H2 tech faces significant challenges in reaching the market. Among these challenges, Hyperfuel Labs notes high capital costs, complex regulations, long lead times, and uncertain demand.

According to a Hyperfuel Labs news release, “these barriers create a ‘valley of death’ for hydrogen startups”. The reason is that these young companies often do not have the resources and capabilities to construct and run the demonstration plants they require to validate and scale up their tech to a commercial level.

A shared infrastructure and ecosystem for hydrogen startups.

Hyperfuel Labs wants to bridge the gap that stands between hydrogen startups with decarbonizing solutions and hard-to-abate sectors. It plans to do this by offering a shared infrastructure and ecosystem for these startups, the end-users, investors in the technology and supply chain participants.

The industrial-scale testbed will provide hydrogen startups with access to multi-megawatt power, gas treatment, water treatment, distribution logistics and offtake. As for the first-of-a-kind accelerators, this will reportedly be powered by a consortia of hydrogen stakeholders. These stakeholders will offer mentorship and funding as well as market opportunities.

Savings on time and cost.

The belief is that if Hyperfuel Lab’s platform can be leveraged, hydrogen startups could lower the overall risk and uncertainty of their H2 projects, while also saving as much as 75% of the time and 30% of the costs needed to demonstrate their tech.

“By accelerating the pace of clean hydrogen technology validation, we expect to catalyze 100 Mt CO2 emissions reduction by 2035,” said Ali Adoudou, Hyperfuel Labs Founder and CEO. “We also have plans to foster the next-generation hydrogen workforce development through training and apprenticeship programs for underprivileged and legacy energy communities.”

Hyperfuel Labs is presently looking for partners across the value chain and sponsors who would like to support its program. It is also accepting applications for its first cohort of hydrogen startups, slated to begin in the third quarter of this year (2024).

