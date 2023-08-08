Nikola wins $16.3 million in hydrogen station regulatory grant funding

The additional grant money will support the company’s open network H2 infrastructure strategy.

Nikola Corporation has announced that through its HYLA brand, it has been awarded an additional $16.3 million to support seven open-network hydrogen station locations for refueling.

Nikola has now received a total of $58.2 million in awarded grants to support its refueling location strategy.

The company recently announced its $41. 9 million Trade Corridor Enhancement Program (TCEP) grant award. That grant was to support six hydrogen station locations along the freight corridors of California within the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD), Mojave Desert AQMD, and San Diego County Air Pollution Control District.

The latest grant funding awards included:

EnergIIZE West Sacramento California Energy Commission: $3.3 million (awarded conditionally pending final approval)

Mobile Source Air Pollution Reduction Review Committee: $1.6 million

SacMetro AQMD: $7 million

South Coast AQMD: $4.4 million

The new grants add to the Voltera strategic partnership to develop 50 HYLA hydrogen station locations.

Those locations will be built throughout North America across the next half decade.

“The California grant awards and government funding demonstrate the strong support for the Nikola hydrogen infrastructure brand HYLA’s mission of establishing a comprehensive zero-emission transportation solution to help fleets achieve climate goals and improve air quality in the most impacted communities,” said Nikola Energy President Carey Mendes.

“We continue to be grateful for the leadership demonstrated by California agencies in supporting the buildout of a zero-emissions ecosystem. Building an integrated, hydrogen ecosystem to support hydrogen fuel cell electric truck deployment and creating a scalable energy business, is a top priority for us,” added Mendes.

Being a first mover

Nikola’s new partnerships and awards for hydrogen station locations act as key enablers for the company’s first-mover zero-emission H2-powered trucks as well as the HYLA refueling infrastructure.

The company has also announced its intentions to roll out an open network of commercial H2 refueling stations. This will begin in California but will expand over time throughout North America. As a component of that expansion goal, HYLA is also developing an H2 mobile fueler fleet to provide Hydrogen Flex Fueling (H2F2).

FAQs on Trade Corridor Enhancement Program (TCEP) in California

What is the Trade Corridor Enhancement Program (TCEP) in California? The Trade Corridor Enhancement Program (TCEP) in California is a funding program dedicated to improving freight movement along California’s trade corridors, including highways, roads, and rail infrastructure. What is the purpose of TCEP? The purpose of TCEP is to enhance the economic competitiveness of California by investing in improvements to freight infrastructure. These improvements aim to reduce congestion, promote economic growth, and decrease air pollution. Who administers the TCEP? The TCEP is administered by the California Transportation Commission (CTC). The TCEP is administered by the California Transportation Commission (CTC). What kind of projects does TCEP fund? TCEP funds a variety of projects that aim to improve freight infrastructure. This includes capacity enhancements and operational improvements for highways, arterial roads, and rail, truck corridor improvements, border access improvements, and grade separation. Where does the funding for TCEP come from? The funding for TCEP comes from Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, which increased the gas tax and vehicle fees to fund transportation infrastructure in California. How are TCEP projects selected? TCEP projects are selected through a competitive process. The CTC evaluates projects based on factors such as their potential to reduce congestion, improve air quality, and enhance economic competitiveness. Can private entities apply for TCEP grants? Yes, both public and private entities can apply for TCEP grants. However, all projects must be sponsored by a public entity. What is the impact of TCEP on the environment? TCEP aims to reduce the environmental impact of freight transport by funding projects that improve efficiency, reduce congestion, and decrease emissions. This aligns with California’s broader goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving air quality. How can I get more information about TCEP? For more detailed information about TCEP, you can visit the California Transportation Commission’s official website or contact them directly.

