Vallourec steps into hydrogen storage market with revolutionary solution

It’s the company’s first large-scale vertical solution for H2 storage.

A secure, large-scale vertical compressed gas hydrogen storage solution branded “Delphy” has been unveiled by Vallourec, a France-based world leader in premium tubular solutions.

An innovative, secure and modular storage system.

Vallourec’s innovative system delivers a secure large scale hydrogen storage solution. An underground system, the vertical compressed gas hydrogen storage demonstrator features tubes and connections with proven corrosion resistance and sealing tech. The system can store as much as 100 tons of hydrogen gas under the highest safety conditions.

Due to its compact modular design, it can be easily integrated into demanding industrial environments. More specifically it aims to serve green hydrogen producers as well as users of industrial applications and heavy mobility.

“Our vertical hydrogen storage solution marks an important milestone for Vallourec. This project offers, reliable, modular, and competitive large scale storage capacity,” said Ulrika Wising, SVP Energy Transition and member of Vallourec’s Executive Committee, as reported by Yahoo! Finance. “Vallourec offers a unique value proposition for the development of the hydrogen economy.”

Making an innovative hydrogen storage solution breakthrough a reality.

The storage project launched last year (2022) and involved numerous experts, including those with expertise in heat treatment, threading, and non-destructive testing. The company chose the Aulnoye-Aymeries site, the location of its European industrial base and worldwide Research & Development center, to make its revolutionary hydrogen storage solution concept a reality.

With its world-first system and projected installed capacity of 61 million tons by 2030, Vallourec will likely see substantial growth prospects in the global H2 sector. If it does, the company can expect an estimated revenue of several tens of million of euros per H2 storage unit.

Part of a wider offering.

The company’s hydrogen storage technology is part of the broader Vallourec New Energies offering. The purpose of this offering is to support clean energy transition, including geothermal, solar, carbon sequestration and biomass segments.

It is estimated that the offering could contribute between 10% and 15% of Vallourec’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) by 2030.

“The emerging hydrogen market offers excellent growth prospects,” said Vallourec Group Chairman and CEO Philippe Guillemot. “It demonstrates the value of our technologies to the new energy sectors and confirms the Group’s ambition to be a key player in the energy transition and low-carbon economy within the 2050 timeframe.”

Ready to test your knowledge on the most abundant element in the universe? Take our fun and engaging Hydrogen Quiz now!

Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge Dive into our "Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge" quiz, designed to challenge your understanding of this fascinating element and its uses in science and energy technology. Start Quiz Page 1 of 7 Who discovered the hydrogen element in 1766? Henry Cavendish Robert Boyle Christian Friedrich Schonbein Page 2 of 7 What country uses the most hydrogen energy? united states hydrogen use United States China hydrogen use China Germany hydrogen use Germany Page 3 of 7 What's the Guinnes World Record for a hydrogen fuel car's mileage range on a single tank of hydrogen? 629 miles 489 miles 845 miles Page 4 of 7 How many miles of hydrogen pipelines are currently operating in the United States? 300 miles 1600 miles 2800 miles Zero Hydrogen Pipelines Page 5 of 7 Is a fuel cell car considered to be an electric vehicle? Yes No Page 6 of 7 What are the many ways to store hydrogen? Liquified Salt Caverns Compressed Material based like ammonia All of the above Page 7 of 7 Which of the following statements best describes why hydrogen is considered non-toxic and dissipates quickly? Hydrogen is heavier than air, causing it to spread slowly and remain concentrated. Hydrogen is lighter than air, allowing it to rise and disperse rapidly in the atmosphere. Hydrogen is chemically inert, preventing it from reacting with other substances in the air. Hydrogen is soluble in water, making it easy to dissolve and remove from the environment.