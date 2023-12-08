Strategic alliance among motorsport experts to boost hydrogen technology

Extreme H, FIA and FIA Formula 1 World Championship have teamed up.

The three organizations have announced they are coming together to form a joint Hydrogen Technical Working Group to evaluate hydrogen technology development and potential applications for H2 within motorsport and wider mobility.

Each organization has appointed a representative to the group.

The group is comprised of:

Mark Grain , Extreme E Technical Director (who is leading the series’ transition to Extreme H, the world’s first off-road hydrogen motor racing championship, which is set to begin in 2025)

Pat Symonds , F1 (Formula 1) Chief Technical Officer

Nikolas Tombazis, FIA (The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile) Single Seater Director

The strategic alliance will see these three reps bring together their combined expertise. The objective of the Hydrogen Working Group will be to monitor the progress and development of hydrogen technology, particularly in regard to fuel cells and battery systems. Both will be utilized in Extreme H’s first-generation racing chassis.

The group will also monitor the progression and development of hydrogen technology within race site infrastructure, charging, transportation, storage and management, as well as its safety implications.

Evaluating the potential of hydrogen technology is important to the Extreme H series.

According to an Extreme E press release, development of the first Extreme H series is underway. The series has plans with its partner Spark to launch a prototype hydrogen-powered chassis with a “first full-speed shakedown” near the end of 2023. This will be followed by a comprehensive testing program early in 2024.

What’s more, as previously reported by Hydrogen Fuel News, Extreme H is set to become a FIA Championship from its starting season in 2025. From there, the plan is for it to become a FIA World Championship from 2026, pending the relevant approvals by the FIA World Motor Sport Council.

FIA is the technical regulator and sporting authority of the Extreme E championship and will be responsible for the Extreme H competition’s technical, sporting and safety regulations.

Minimizing motorsport’s environmental impact.

“It’s a privilege to be working alongside Formula 1 and the FIA as we continue to develop our world-first hydrogen racing proposition,” said Mark Grain about the joint Hydrogen Technical Working Group. “Our transition to Extreme H makes us the pioneers and first-ever testbed of hydrogen technology in motorsport – not only in our racing cars, but also transportation, infrastructure, refuelling processes and safety regulations.”

The Extreme E, and the FIA Extreme H Championship from 2025, aim to reduce environmental impact while boosting awareness of the most pressing issues Earth’s future faces. The races occur in locations that have already been damaged or impacted by human interference or climate change.

