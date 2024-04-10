Joint study seeks to explore the potential of large-scale hydrogen supply chains from Oman to Europe

Joint study seeks to explore the potential of large-scale hydrogen supply chains from Oman to EuropeApril 10, 2024
ACME Group and Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies have signed an MoU.
The recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between ACME and Hydrogenious LOHC will see the two companies collaborate on a feasibility study designed to investigate the joint development of large-scale hydrogen supply chains from Oman to Europe using Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carriers (LOHC) technology.
Oman’s renewable power could help Europe decarbonize.
Oman is teeming with renewable energy resources, especially solar and wind energy. The goal of the feasibility study is to jointly develop the large-scale green hydrogen supply chains from ACME’s projects in Oman to supply hubs in Europe via the LOHC tech. ACME Group is one of the leading sustainable and renewable power companies in the world, while Hydrogenious LOHC is a pioneer in Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carriers.
According to a recent news release from Hydrogenious LOHC, green hydrogen that will be produced by ACME in these renewable projects can be efficiently and safely stored in LOHC and transported by tanker to Europe to “supply and decarbonize industrial offtakers, energy and mobility.”
Hydrogenious’ tech is ideally suited to make large-scale hydrogen supply chains a reality.
Why? The company’s LOHC technology safely binds hydrogen to the thermal benzyltoluene (LOHC-BT) in a chemical process. Utilizing the existing liquid fuel infrastructure, the volatile molecules can be efficiently stored and transported at ambient pressure and temperature. This makes the tech a perfect match for large-scale hydrogen imports through maritime supply chains, allowing viable and cost-effective import vectors to Europe.
According to Group President and Director for ACME Group, Ashwani Dudeja, using Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carriers is the “next step in delivering cost effective value proposition” for their customers.
After this first study, the partners plan to evaluate the H2 value chain from the US to Europe.
With the help of the US Inflation Reduction Act, H2 production incentives in the US are leading to competitive hydrogen production costs. As such, both ACME Group and Hydrogenious LOHC intend to extend their collaboration to explore hydrogen supply chains from the United States to Europe.
Toralf Pohl, Chief Commercial Officer at Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies, explained that Hydorgenious’ collaboration with ACME will “contribute to making clean hydrogen from the MENA region and the US available to Europe off-takers in the mid to long term.”
