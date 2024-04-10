Joint study seeks to explore the potential of large-scale hydrogen supply chains from Oman to Europe

ACME Group and Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies have signed an MoU.

The recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between ACME and Hydrogenious LOHC will see the two companies collaborate on a feasibility study designed to investigate the joint development of large-scale hydrogen supply chains from Oman to Europe using Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carriers (LOHC) technology.

Oman’s renewable power could help Europe decarbonize.

Oman is teeming with renewable energy resources, especially solar and wind energy. The goal of the feasibility study is to jointly develop the large-scale green hydrogen supply chains from ACME’s projects in Oman to supply hubs in Europe via the LOHC tech. ACME Group is one of the leading sustainable and renewable power companies in the world, while Hydrogenious LOHC is a pioneer in Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carriers.

According to a recent news release from Hydrogenious LOHC, green hydrogen that will be produced by ACME in these renewable projects can be efficiently and safely stored in LOHC and transported by tanker to Europe to “supply and decarbonize industrial offtakers, energy and mobility.”

Hydrogenious’ tech is ideally suited to make large-scale hydrogen supply chains a reality.

Why? The company’s LOHC technology safely binds hydrogen to the thermal benzyltoluene (LOHC-BT) in a chemical process. Utilizing the existing liquid fuel infrastructure, the volatile molecules can be efficiently stored and transported at ambient pressure and temperature. This makes the tech a perfect match for large-scale hydrogen imports through maritime supply chains, allowing viable and cost-effective import vectors to Europe.

According to Group President and Director for ACME Group, Ashwani Dudeja, using Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carriers is the “next step in delivering cost effective value proposition” for their customers.

After this first study, the partners plan to evaluate the H2 value chain from the US to Europe.

With the help of the US Inflation Reduction Act, H2 production incentives in the US are leading to competitive hydrogen production costs. As such, both ACME Group and Hydrogenious LOHC intend to extend their collaboration to explore hydrogen supply chains from the United States to Europe.

Toralf Pohl, Chief Commercial Officer at Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies, explained that Hydorgenious’ collaboration with ACME will “contribute to making clean hydrogen from the MENA region and the US available to Europe off-takers in the mid to long term.”

Ready to test your knowledge on the most abundant element in the universe? Take our fun and engaging Hydrogen Quiz now!

Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge Dive into our "Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge" quiz, designed to challenge your understanding of this fascinating element and its uses in science and energy technology. Start Quiz Page 1 of 7 Who discovered the hydrogen element in 1766? Henry Cavendish Robert Boyle Christian Friedrich Schonbein Page 2 of 7 What country uses the most hydrogen energy? united states hydrogen use United States China hydrogen use China Germany hydrogen use Germany Page 3 of 7 What's the Guinnes World Record for a hydrogen fuel car's mileage range on a single tank of hydrogen? 629 miles 489 miles 845 miles Page 4 of 7 How many miles of hydrogen pipelines are currently operating in the United States? 300 miles 1600 miles 2800 miles Zero Hydrogen Pipelines Page 5 of 7 Is a fuel cell car considered to be an electric vehicle? Yes No Page 6 of 7 What are the many ways to store hydrogen? Liquified Salt Caverns Compressed Material based like ammonia All of the above Page 7 of 7 Which of the following statements best describes why hydrogen is considered non-toxic and dissipates quickly? Hydrogen is heavier than air, causing it to spread slowly and remain concentrated. Hydrogen is lighter than air, allowing it to rise and disperse rapidly in the atmosphere. Hydrogen is chemically inert, preventing it from reacting with other substances in the air. Hydrogen is soluble in water, making it easy to dissolve and remove from the environment.