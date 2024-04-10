This hydrogen fuel cell using precious metals is cheaper than you’d expect

Despite the fact that it’s made using platinum, it doesn’t cost more than a regular combustion engine.

Intelligent Energy, a company from the United Kingdom, has released a new platinum-catalyzed hydrogen fuel cell system for passenger cars that doesn’t cost any more to make than internal combustion engines (ICEs).

The affordable system has been patented by the company

The system patented by Intelligent Energy was developed to provide automakers direct access to a powerful, small, turnkey hydrogen fuel cell solution that is commercially viable for them to use for the production of zero-emission passenger vehicles worldwide.

The system, called the IE-DRIVE, is a proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell that uses platinum for its catalyst.

As a concept, this single stack platform is not anything new. In fact, the platinum – a rare and expensive metal – is among the reasons that many H2-powered vehicles are expensive to produce.

The hydrogen fuel cell engine configuration

In the configuration in which it was designed to be installed, the stack has a 157-kW gross electrical power capacity. According to the company, that makes it a higher gross electrical power capacity than any other single stack application currently sold within the passenger auto sector.

Furthermore, the heat exchanger for the system is as much as 30 percent smaller than rival designs at the same net power output, due to the patented direct water injection technology.

Though the system’s test SUV single pass heat exchanger measured only 0.34 m2. That said, it made it possible to cruise at 130 km/h in peak temperatures. Similarly, when traveling up long, steep hills, it reached a speed of 90 km/h in peak temperatures.

The difference a small heat exchanger makes

Though having a smaller heat exchanger doesn’t sound like much of a big deal in the grand scheme of things, it does make a difference in the ease of packaging the vehicle. Moreover, it is also advantageous to the design of the fuel cell vehicle, especially when it comes to the necessary height of the hood and enhancing driver visibility, according to Intelligent Energy.

Furthermore, the unique direct water injection system made it possible for the company to have to spend less on the materials and components for that part of the system.

Ready to test your knowledge on the most abundant element in the universe? Take our fun and engaging Hydrogen Quiz now!

Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge Dive into our "Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge" quiz, designed to challenge your understanding of this fascinating element and its uses in science and energy technology. Start Quiz Page 1 of 7 Who discovered the hydrogen element in 1766? Henry Cavendish Robert Boyle Christian Friedrich Schonbein Page 2 of 7 What country uses the most hydrogen energy? united states hydrogen use United States China hydrogen use China Germany hydrogen use Germany Page 3 of 7 What's the Guinnes World Record for a hydrogen fuel car's mileage range on a single tank of hydrogen? 629 miles 489 miles 845 miles Page 4 of 7 How many miles of hydrogen pipelines are currently operating in the United States? 300 miles 1600 miles 2800 miles Zero Hydrogen Pipelines Page 5 of 7 Is a fuel cell car considered to be an electric vehicle? Yes No Page 6 of 7 What are the many ways to store hydrogen? Liquified Salt Caverns Compressed Material based like ammonia All of the above Page 7 of 7 Which of the following statements best describes why hydrogen is considered non-toxic and dissipates quickly? Hydrogen is heavier than air, causing it to spread slowly and remain concentrated. Hydrogen is lighter than air, allowing it to rise and disperse rapidly in the atmosphere. Hydrogen is chemically inert, preventing it from reacting with other substances in the air. Hydrogen is soluble in water, making it easy to dissolve and remove from the environment.