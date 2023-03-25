Hydrogen Technology Expo North America promises the latest in H2

The event will take place in Houston, Texas in June and will be a top spot for industry professionals.

Hydrogen Technology Expo North America is coming up fast and industry professionals are making preparations to be sure they will be in attendance on June 28 and 29, 2023 at the NRG Center in Houston, Texas.

This must-attend event is important to remaining informed with the latest in the industry.

Hydrogen Technology Expo North America is an exhibition and conference for H2 and fuel cell technologies. Its exclusive purpose is the discussion of advanced tech for the H2 and fuel cell industry, bringing together the full length of the value chain to concentrate on developing innovations and solutions for low-carbon H2 production, efficient distribution and storage, and various mobile and stationary applications.

The event this year will boast over 200 exhibitors, more than 110 speakers, over 950 conference delegates, and is expected to be attended by more than 3,500 attendees. It will allow them to come together for discussions about the latest tech and to see the latest in advanced materials, engineering solutions, infrastructure and manufacturing equipment. Furthermore, it will provide the opportunity for testing and evaluating tools and services that will be integral to commercializing H2 as a mainstream renewable, clean energy.

There are four primary event categories at the Hydrogen Technology Expo North America.

The four event conference tracks are:

Carbon Hydrogen Production

Storage Solutions

Transportation and Infrastructure

Fuel Cell Design and Development

Exhibitors at the event are using this opportunity to place the spotlight on their company and reach investors in hydrogen technology. The two days also include a trade fair that is free to attend and where more than 200 companies will participate in the exhibition. Though the exhibition pass is free, attendees are required to register in order to enter the exhibit hall.

That free exhibition pass’ access to the main exhibit hall provides attendees with the chance to see a complete spectrum of hydrogen technology, including production and storage solutions, fuel cells, engineering partners, advanced materials, plant technologies, components, and infrastructure systems.

The Hydrogen Technology Expo offers a unique chance within the industry to meet hundreds of suppliers in North America’s rapidly advancing H2 sector.