Ricardo to help develop innovative hydrogen engine for Project BRUNEL

Ricardo has delivered a hydrogen-fuelled research engine to Cummins and BorgWarner.

As part of project BRUNEL, which is part funded by the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC), the global strategic, environmental and engineering consulting company, Ricardo plc (LON: RCDO), is supporting industry leaders in developing an innovative dedicated hydrogen engine.

The goal of the project is to support ICE sub-systems suppliers increase their use of hydrogen.

To help reduce carbon emissions, the purpose of the hydrogen engine is to support suppliers of internal combustion engine (ICE) sub-systems in boosting their use of this zero-emissions clean fuel as an alternative solution to traditional fossil fuels across the light commercial vehicle market. The engine is specially designed to burn only hydrogen. This ensures that there are no other supporting fuels that could lead to carbonaceous or excessive air quality emissions.

Experts in H2 technology and integration, London-based Ricardo has provided an engine that is based on its world-renowned series of singular cylinder research units. This engine can aid research teams, including those from industry leading companies Cummins and BorgWarner, evaluate an array of fuels.

Cummins is a global specialist in diesel and alternative fuel engines and generators. BorgWarner, is an automotive tier 1 supplier and expert in the design and manufacturer of systems for both traditional and electrified propulsion types, including injection equipment for renewable and conventional fuels.

Ricardo is “delighted” to support the development of a new hydrogen engine.

“We were delighted to work as part of a group of internationally renowned businesses to develop a new hydrogen propulsion engine,” said Matt Beasley, President of Established Mobility at Ricardo, in a recent news release. “The project has been achieved through strong collaboration between the organisations involved and yet again demonstrates our expertise and experience in hydrogen technologies.”

The company’s engine has been purposely designed to help engineers evaluate a number of injector types. The engine will reportedly also support the reduction of air quality emissions, increase fuel efficiency and transition toward carbon-free heavy-duty propulsion.

“Ricardo’s contribution to this collaborative R&D project highlights the world-class capability of the UK automotive sector as the industry continues to pivot towards sustainable, zero-carbon propulsion technologies,” said Matt Shillito, Senior Project Delivery Lead, APC.

Shillito added that Ricardo’s research hydrogen engine will allow the BRUNEL consortium to drive hydrogen combustion tech to the next level, helping to ensure the cleanest possible combustion and delivering increased efficiency and high performance at the same time.

“The project is a fantastic opportunity for the partner companies to leverage their existing knowledge to the meet the challenges of zero-carbon transportation here in the UK,” Shillito said.

Join in the conversation and help shape the future of hydrogen energy by voting in our poll today – See Below: