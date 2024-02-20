More hydrogen trains from Stadler are coming to California

The H2 train order has increased by six.

Instead of the original four hydrogen trains the California State Transport Agency (CalSTA) ordered form Swiss-based Stadler Rail, the state’s transport departments will now receive a total of 10 units after adding another six trains to its initial order.

The initial agreement was inked in October 2023.

California initially ordered the first four hydrogen trains back in October of last year. This contract included an $80 million firm order for four trains with options for ordering up to 25 more. The recent expansion of the order was placed using the original framework contract.

The extra six trains cost $127 million and are being funded through California’s $10 billion multi-year zero-emission vehicle package. This package includes $407 million for CalSTA to buy or lease trains, buses and the necessary infrastructure needed to accommodate these passenger vehicles.

Stadler FLIRT hydrogen trains.

The hydrogen trains California will receive are Stadler FLIRT H2 trains. The trains are equipped with four passenger vehicles and a modular power pack that houses the hydrogen power equipment. This includes the fuel cells, batteries and hydrogen tanks. This modular power pack is separated from the train’s passenger areas.

The FLIRT H2 is powered by electric drive with hydrogen fuel cells as the energy source. It has a range of more than 286 miles and a maximum speed of 79mph. Stadler has successfully completed extensive testing of its hydrogen trains, both in Switzerland and the United States.

Sustainable transportation options.

Commenting on the recent hydrogen trains order expansion, state Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin said, “By expanding our fleet of hydrogen-powered passenger trainsets, we are showing we are serious about deploying innovative and sustainable transportation options.”

Ansgar Brockmeyer, Stadler EVP Marketing & Sales, added, “given the limited electrification of rail lines in the US, the Flirt H2 proves to be particularly significant. Hydrogen technology enables sustainable mobility as it is an environmentally friendly alternative to conventional drives.”

H2 train service to start in 2027.

The first hydrogen trains are expected to begin operation in California in 2027. The trains will service passengers between Merced and Sacramento. The H2 trains will run on the future Valley Rail expansion of the existing Altamont Corridor Express and Amtrack San Joaquin services.

Additionally, the hydrogen fuel cell trains will be demonstrated throughout the country.

Ready to test your knowledge on the most abundant element in the universe? Take our fun and engaging Hydrogen Quiz now!

Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge Dive into our "Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge" quiz, designed to challenge your understanding of this fascinating element and its uses in science and energy technology. Start Quiz Page 1 of 7 Who discovered the hydrogen element in 1766? Henry Cavendish Robert Boyle Christian Friedrich Schonbein Page 2 of 7 What country uses the most hydrogen energy? united states hydrogen use United States China hydrogen use China Germany hydrogen use Germany Page 3 of 7 What's the Guinnes World Record for a hydrogen fuel car's mileage range on a single tank of hydrogen? 629 miles 489 miles 845 miles Page 4 of 7 How many miles of hydrogen pipelines are currently operating in the United States? 300 miles 1600 miles 2800 miles Zero Hydrogen Pipelines Page 5 of 7 Is a fuel cell car considered to be an electric vehicle? Yes No Page 6 of 7 What are the many ways to store hydrogen? Liquified Salt Caverns Compressed Material based like ammonia All of the above Page 7 of 7 Which of the following statements best describes why hydrogen is considered non-toxic and dissipates quickly? Hydrogen is heavier than air, causing it to spread slowly and remain concentrated. Hydrogen is lighter than air, allowing it to rise and disperse rapidly in the atmosphere. Hydrogen is chemically inert, preventing it from reacting with other substances in the air. Hydrogen is soluble in water, making it easy to dissolve and remove from the environment.