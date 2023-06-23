Transforming the Energy Landscape: Uusimaa’s Pioneering Hydrogen Valley Initiative in Finland

The planned valley is to be developed in the Uusimaa region.

Finland’s energy companies, Neste Corporation, Helen, Vantaa Energy, and Gagrid Finland have come together to begin preliminary studies on developing an industrial hydrogen valley in the Finnish region of Uusimaa.

The valley would serve both producers and consumers of hydrogen.

According to Neste, the industrial hydrogen valley would combine green hydrogen infrastructure, storage, and transmission of the fuel. It would serve those that produce hydrogen as well as its consumers. Sector integration opportunities is a major component in the studies being carried out.

Additionally, the energy company pointed out that the partnership between companies plays a significant role in Finland’s hydrogen economy development, as also highlighted in the national resolution of hydrogen that the country’s government adopted in February 2023.

Neste notes that the goal of the industrial hydrogen valley isn’t simply to develop a hydrogen market, but to help the Finnish hydrogen economy to be competitive on a global scale, which requires cost-efficient solutions for hydrogen storage and transmission. As such, among the first steps of developing a well-functioning hydrogen market for Finland, is to evaluate the feasibility of different hydrogen storage and transmission options.

A hydrogen valley is an ideal way to source H2 in the years to come.

“We need renewable hydrogen in order to reach our climate commitments,” said Outi Ervasti, Vice President, Renewable Hydrogen at Neste. “Hydrogen is an essential part of our processes and an efficiently functioning hydrogen valley would be a great way to source hydrogen in the future.”

“Building up both the power infrastructure as well as hydrogen storage and distribution infrastructure are key enablers for the hydrogen economy development,” Ervasti added, further saying that it is through collaboration that new paths are discovered and a world of interesting possibilities are unlocked.

Gasgrid Finland is tasked will developing an H2 pipeline.

According to Gasgrid Finland’s SVP, Hydrogen Development, Sara Kärki, the company is responsible for supporting industrial investments as well as developing a hydrogen pipeline that links hydrogen producers and consumers.

What’s more, the industrial hydrogen valley project is also expected to produce a significant amount of renewable heat, which is generated from the production of green hydrogen. This clean heat can be used for district heating.

