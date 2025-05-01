Hyundai to Launch Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck and Refueling Hub in Georgia by 2025

Hyundai Rolls into North America’s Heavy-Duty Hydrogen Game

South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Group is stepping up its hydrogen push in North America, rolling out its Xcient Fuel Cell Class 8 truck and announcing plans for a new hydrogen production and refueling facility in Georgia. The big reveal came at the 2025 Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in California, marking Hyundai’s boldest move yet to bring its European experience in fuel cell technology to the U.S. market.

Fuel Cell Trucks, Backed by Infrastructure

The Xcient Fuel Cell is Hyundai’s answer to zero-emission heavy-duty trucking—a long-haul, hydrogen-powered beast aimed squarely at replacing diesel rigs while cutting carbon. But this isn’t just about the trucks. Hyundai’s not showing up empty-handed. Alongside the vehicle launch, they’re building out the all-important hydrogen infrastructure too.

That Georgia facility? It’s not just a fueling station. It’s envisioned as a key hub—producing, storing, and dispensing hydrogen. It’s designed to support Hyundai’s growing fleet while also laying the groundwork for a broader refueling network. By teaming up with local partners, Hyundai’s hoping to punch through one of hydrogen’s biggest roadblocks in the U.S.: not enough places to fill up.

Why Georgia? Why Now?

Georgia checks a lot of boxes—major port access, a booming industrial sector, growing clean energy investment, and solid government support. Hyundai already has a heavy presence in the state, and with local and state leaders backing the plan, things are moving quickly.

But timing is just as critical. As pressure ramps up for fleets to ditch diesel and pursue zero-emission technology, hydrogen is looking better than ever—especially for long-haul routes where fast fueling and heavy loads make battery trucks a tougher sell.

Europe-Tested, U.S.-Bound

This isn’t Hyundai’s first rodeo with fuel cell trucks. The Xcient has already been hauling loads across Switzerland since 2020, logging more than 4 million kilometers on the road. What started as a pilot over there is turning into a full-scale rollout over here. North American carriers—many looking to hit sharp environmental goals—will be watching closely.

The Technology Under the Hood

So, what can this truck do? The Xcient Fuel Cell Class 8 packs two 90-kW fuel cell systems and a 350-kW motor, which means it delivers the kind of performance fleet operators are used to with diesel. It can go about 400 miles on a full tank, and re-fueling only takes 8 to 20 minutes—hardly longer than gassing up a conventional rig.

And Hyundai’s not stopping at just trucks. They’re working the whole chain, from hydrogen production to the pumps to the vehicles. That full-package approach might give them a real edge in building a fleet-ready, no-compromise solution.

Making Strategic Moves

This puts Hyundai toe-to-toe with other industry heavyweights like Toyota, Nikola, and Volvo, all of whom are also deep into the zero-emission race. And here’s the kicker: Hyundai’s betting that a strong refueling network will matter just as much as the fuel cell technology itself.

For Georgia, this could be a game-changer—transforming it into a hydrogen logistics hotspot for the Southeast. There’s real potential here to build a clean freight corridor between inland distribution hubs and major ports like Savannah.

Clean Energy Meets Local Opportunity

Hyundai says its plan could seriously cut greenhouse gas emissions in the region, improve air quality, and even spark new job creation in the hydrogen infrastructure space. By taking the lead and investing directly in the fuel network, they’re skipping the usual waiting game and giving fleets a reason to make the switch now—not later.

Looking Ahead

What we’ll be watching: whether Hyundai can scale beyond this first site, and how they handle their hydrogen sourcing. Will the fuel qualify as green hydrogen? Will they tie into the local renewable grid? Those answers could shape the rollout’s impact—and its staying power.

About Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai Motor Group is one of South Korea’s top automakers, known globally for its aggressive innovation across battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. Along with affiliates like Hyundai Mobis, the company has poured billions into driving the future of mobility—from clean transport to autonomous tech and smart mobility ecosystems.