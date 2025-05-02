Oman and Netherlands Join Forces for Green Hydrogen Infrastructure Development

OQ Gas Networks SAOG from Oman has teamed up with the Dutch company Gasunie Waterstof Holding B.V. to push forward the development of a green hydrogen infrastructure in Oman. The two companies inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2023, laying the groundwork for a shared vision: to harness Oman’s prime solar and wind resources and pair them with Gasunie’s deep expertise in natural gas and hydrogen networks. What’s more, they’re also planning to collaborate on carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS)—something that’s becoming increasingly crucial in the race toward net zero.

A push for clean energy and economic growth

This partnership isn’t starting from scratch. It actually builds on momentum from a deal signed during COP27 in 2022. And it fits right into the broader goals outlined in Oman’s Vision 2040—a national plan centered around diversifying the energy mix and driving long-term economic sustainability. Through this collaboration, Oman is positioning itself as a future powerhouse for hydrogen production, with an eye on becoming a key hydrogen export hub for Northwest Europe.

Powering a low-carbon future

With demand for clean energy rising across the globe, this move signals both nations’ commitment to tackling climate change head-on. By tapping into renewable energy to fuel electrolysis projects and setting up the right infrastructure for delivery and storage, they’re helping lay down the foundation for a cleaner, more secure energy future—not just for Oman and Europe, but for the planet as a whole.