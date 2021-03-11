Share this...

The most powerful 220V Steam generator on the market has arrived.

Industrial steam cleaners are the most effective way to decrease, de-oil, decontaminate, and clean machines and tools. If you’re in industry and need to clean or sanitize any surface, this is the machine you’re looking for.

Why Steam Cleaners Are So Effective

Steam cleaners rely on heat to kill bacteria and sanitize surfaces. Traditional cleaning methods use chemicals to achieve the same effect. Of course, chemical cleaning in industry can be problematic if the chemicals affect the production process.

In these instances, chemicals are used to sanitize, and then a secondary clean is needed to ensure there are no remaining chemical traces.

It’s time-consuming and unnecessary, steam cleaning can do the job faster and more efficiently. In addition, steam cleaning uses water. That means it’s natural and doesn’t negatively impact the environment. They can be used safely at home or in industrial applications.

The REA Compact 3KW Vac 220V

The REA compact 3KW is one of the best heavy-duty steam cleaners to arrive on the market. It comes in two formats, with or without suction. The machine has a stainless steel body and can be ready to use in less than four minutes. It will last for one-and-a-half hours before needing to be refilled. The exact specifications of this machine are:

Voltage – 230V/ 14 amp / 50 Hz

Power – 3 kW

Production Rate – 5kg of steam per hour with a pressure of 8 bar and the water at 165° in the boiler

Water tank capacity – 5 liters

Handle length – 5 meters

Electric Cable- 8 meters

The REA compact weighs 34kg and measures 74 x 38 x 94 cm. It’s CE-approved and allows you to adjust the detergent mix while using it, as well as giving you a low water indicator and automatic shut-off when the water is gone.

What Makes It So Good

The industrial steam cleaning from REA is the most powerful 220V currently available on the market. This gives it the maximum possible cleaning power but it can still be plugged into the traditional power grid. There is no need for hard wiring, current boosters, or any other specific technology.

This steam cleaner will sanitize any machine or room with minimal fuss and can be effortlessly moved between spaces.

That means it’s not just the most powerful industrial steam cleaner currently available. It’s also the most practical. Of course, the suction version will also remove debris. That’s particularly useful if you’re tackling carpets and upholstery when killing the bacteria isn’t enough.

Final Thoughts

If you’re in the market for an industrial steam cleaner you’ll want to choose one that is powerful and environmentally friendly. You need to take a look at the latest offering from REA. It’s not revolutionizing the technology but it is helping everyone take a step toward a greener and cleaner future.