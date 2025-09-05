Linde to Double U.S. Hydrogen Production with 35 MW PEM Electrolyzer at Niagara Falls

Linde plc just scored a big win—receiving a 35 MW PEM electrolyzer from Accelera by Cummins for its new green hydrogen facility in Niagara Falls, New York. When it fires up in 2025, the plant will lock onto local hydroelectric power to crank out truly carbon-free hydrogen, doubling Linde’s U.S. green liquid hydrogen capacity and giving a serious boost to nationwide hydrogen production.

Key Takeaways

The 35 MW unit is Accelera by Cummins’s largest PEM delivery yet, built at its Fridley, MN facility.

delivery yet, built at its Fridley, MN facility. Runs entirely on renewable electricity, delivering zero-emission hydrogen perfect for fuel cells and industrial feedstocks—true zero-emission technology .

. Doubles Linde’s U.S. green hydrogen output and strengthens national hydrogen infrastructure .

output and strengthens national . Recent tweaks to the Section 45V tax credit are steering some investments toward blue hydrogen projects.

Niagara Falls becomes a hands-on example of large-scale industrial decarbonization.

Why Niagara Falls?

Since the late 1800s, Niagara Falls has been the go-to spot for cheap hydroelectricity powering aluminum smelters and chemical plants. By placing the new electrolyzer next to existing liquefaction, storage and pipeline networks, Linde slashes capital costs and speeds up market entry. Swapping out ‘grey’ hydrogen—produced via steam methane reforming without carbon capture—for 100% renewable hydrogen drives lifecycle CO₂ emissions down to nearly zero.

Inside the Electrolyzer

This PEM (Proton Exchange Membrane) electrolyzer uses an electric current to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. Key highlights:

Dynamic load response that balances variable renewable output.

Produces ultra-high-purity hydrogen ideal for fuel cells and refining.

Advanced integrated controls maximize uptime and efficiency.

At 35 MW, it can generate roughly 14 tonnes of hydrogen per day, showcasing how the U.S. electrolysis supply chain is leveling up.

Strategic & Economic Impact

Linde’s order book already tops $10 billion across green and blue hydrogen projects, but Niagara Falls stands out as its flagship green hydrogen investment. The plant’s output will serve everything from hydrogen fuel cell mobility to chemical feedstocks—leveraging existing assets to cut incremental CAPEX by up to 30%. For Cummins, this deal cements Accelera’s role in homegrown zero-emission technology manufacturing.

Policy and Financing

The Inflation Reduction Act’s Section 45V initially offered up to $3/kg for green hydrogen, but tighter build deadlines are reshaping project timelines. To hedge against shifting rules, Linde is also ramping up investment in blue hydrogen with carbon capture—but the Niagara Falls plant remains fully eligible under current guidelines.

Regional & Environmental Benefits

Building and running the facility will create skilled jobs in operations, maintenance and logistics. Linde’s teaming up with local technical colleges to train folks in handling hydrogen safely. On the environmental side, swapping out grey hydrogen here will cut about 100,000 tonnes of CO₂ each year—that’s like removing 22,000 cars from the road.

Global Perspective

Over in Europe, Linde has similar PEM projects in Germany (20 MW) and Norway (up to 70 MW), each co-located with wind or solar farms. Together, they’re stitching together a robust hydrogen infrastructure across key industrial corridors.

Risks & Considerations

Still, challenges loom—supply chain bottlenecks for critical minerals, fluctuating renewable power prices, and evolving tax credit rules could all throw a wrench in the works. To minimize risk, Linde and Cummins are locking in long-term PPAs for hydropower and diversifying into green, blue and even turquoise hydrogen pathways.

Stakeholder Engagement

Early environmental assessments and public consultations helped fast-track permits. Partnerships with the New York Power Authority and state agencies smoothed approvals, while hands-on workforce training programs are setting up the local community for a hydrogen-driven economy.

Looking Ahead

When it kicks off in 2025, the Niagara Falls plant will double Linde’s U.S. green hydrogen output and prove how pairing mature renewables with advanced PEM technology can accelerate large-scale industrial decarbonization. As markets evolve and policy shifts, this project will be the go-to blueprint for rolling out zero-emission hydrogen at scale.