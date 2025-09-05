White Martins Unveils 800 t/y Plant in Jacareí

What if the fuel powering tomorrow’s factories was as fresh and plentiful as a Brazilian sunrise? That vision is about to become reality thanks to White Martins, the South American arm of Linde plc. On October 1, 2025, their new plant in Jacareí, São Paulo, will start churning out up to 800 metric tons a year of certified green hydrogen. It all hinges on a 5 MW pressurized alkaline electrolyzer, fed entirely by local solar and wind farms—zero direct CO₂ emissions, pure and simple.

Powering Industrial Decarbonization

This isn’t a tiny lab setup. Nestled next to an existing air separation unit, the electrolyzer splits water into hydrogen and oxygen at industrial scale. More than 80% of that output will flow straight into the market—think chemicals, steel, food processors—while 20% is locked in for Cebrace, one of Brazil’s top glassmakers. By piping hydrogen directly to Cebrace’s high-temperature furnaces, we dodge the risks and extra emissions of truck deliveries.

For heavy industries wrestling with hard-to-replace heat sources—glass, ceramics, steel—green hydrogen can slip into existing burners without missing a beat. No awkward retrofits, just cleaner flames that don’t sacrifice performance.

Steel mills deeper in Brazil’s interior are eyeing low-coke recipes using this same fuel. Chemical plants, where hydrogen is a key feedstock, can slash millions of tonnes of CO₂ if their supply flips to renewables. And fertilizer producers, fueled by clean ammonia, could transform agriculture’s carbon footprint.

From Pernambucano Pilot to Southeast Showcase

This new facility builds on White Martins’ 2022 pilot in Pernambuco—the first internationally certified industrial scale plant in South America. That proof of concept showed the tech works; now it’s all about rolling it out where the action is. Moving from the northeast to Brazil’s industrial powerhouse in the southeast underscores the business case for large-scale hydrogen production.

Linde plc, based in Ireland but operating worldwide, has long pushed hydrogen solutions from Europe to Asia. Teaming up with its Brazilian subsidiary, they share one goal: decarbonize the toughest sectors, while knitting together the hydrogen infrastructure needed for future transport, power generation—and maybe even home fuel cells.

Tech Deep Dive: Why Alkaline?

So why a pressurized alkaline electrolyzer instead of a PEM unit? Alkaline systems are battle-tested, with lower material costs and simple scalability. By running at higher pressures, the unit can feed hydrogen straight into the pipeline—no bulky compression step needed. It’s a small efficiency win, but in the world of energy economics, every bit helps to shave down the cost per kilo of H₂.

A global verifier network tracks each megawatt-hour of renewable juice that powers the plant. That way, buyers know they’re getting the real deal on emissions cuts—not just paper offsets.

Building a Homegrown Hydrogen Ecosystem

White Martins isn’t stopping at selling cylinders. They’re building out an entire value chain. Contracts with local solar and wind developers guarantee a steady power feed, while pipelines can snake out to new clients. Over time, this network effect could spark a whole cluster: hydrogen storage providers, hydrogen fuel cells for niche transport, microgrid back-ups—you name it.

Brazil already generates over 80% of its electricity from renewables. Daytime solar, nighttime wind, and batteries bridging the gaps keep that electrolyzer humming longer. The result? Higher utilization rates, a lower levelized cost, and a stronger pitch for industrial partners.

When Cebrace agreed to mop up 20% of the plant’s output, it underscored a fast-growing trend: heavy hitters voluntarily embracing industrial decarbonization. By swapping natural gas and fuel oil for renewable hydrogen, the glassmaker expects to cut direct CO₂ emissions by up to 30% at Jacareí—a win for the planet and a powerful signal to customers and investors.

Regional Ambitions

São Paulo state, Brazil’s economic engine, has laid out ambitious targets for carbon neutrality. Tax breaks and fast-tracked grid connections for green projects sweeten the deal. Jacareí’s spot—close to Paraíba River port links and major highways heading to Rio and Minas Gerais—makes it a prime hub for exporting surplus hydrogen or derivative fuels in years to come.

Right now, the pipeline stops at Cebrace. But plans are afoot to extend it toward neighboring chemical parks and even cement factories, opening fresh markets for electrolysis-derived hydrogen.

Challenges and the Road Ahead

No journey is without potholes. Green hydrogen still carries a price premium over grey varieties made from natural gas. Costs for electrolysis, renewable power hookups, and pipeline builds must fall if hydrogen is to compete everywhere. Policymakers can help by crafting credits for low-carbon fuels, standardizing quality, and offering investment incentives. White Martins is already talking with São Paulo authorities to smooth permitting and tie new projects into a wider hydrogen infrastructure across Latin America.

Meanwhile, they’re eyeing other levers in the transition. There’s talk of doubling LNG liquefaction at their Paulínia terminal—a multi-track strategy to diversify Brazil’s cleaner energy mix. And more solar and wind farms around Jacareí will only boost local renewables, creating a virtuous circle.

Community impact is front and center, too. As the plant shifts from construction to operation, local technicians will train on electrolyzer care, pipeline safety, and handling hydrogen. Partnerships with technical schools will upskill the workforce, creating new jobs in a region steeped in industry.

As the global race for green hydrogen heats up, eyes will be on Jacareí. Nail this project, and it could spark a wave of similar plants across Latin America—where the sun shines, the wind blows, and demand for low-carbon fuels is just waking up.

About White Martins

White Martins, a subsidiary of Linde plc since 1912, is Brazil’s top producer of industrial and medical gases. With a fresh focus on green hydrogen and LNG, the company runs multiple air separation units and distribution networks across South America, championing innovative solutions for decarbonization and sustainable energy.