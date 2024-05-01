Daimler Truck and INEOS Inovyn collab on heavy duty liquid hydrogen truck

Daimler Truck and INEOS Inovyn collab on heavy duty liquid hydrogen truck

May 1, 2024 0 By Bret Williams

The companies are working together on a vehicle that will have a range of over 1000 km

INEOS Inovyn has announced that it is collaborating with Daimler Truck AG for an initial customer fleet trial of the Mercedes-Benz GenH2 liquid hydrogen-powered truck tests in Germany. 

Several large companies are taking part in the test of the H2 vehicles

Among the companies that are testing a new liquid hydrogen-powered truck include Amazon, Holcim, Air Products, and Wiedmann & Winz.  INEOS will be testing one of the vehicles with its customers as well.

The vehicles will begin use midway through this year and will be trialed for 12 months.  The Mercedes-Benz GenH2 trucks represent the first heavy-duty liquid H2 vehicles of their kind in Europe to be tested.  They are capable of hauling up to 25 metric tons of PVC product and will have a range of over 1000 km.

“INEOS Inovyn is Europe’s leading producer of vinyls, which makes thousands of customer deliveries each month,” said Wouter Bleukx, INEOS Inovyn Business Director of Hydrogen. “We are committed to reducing our CO2 emissions and hydrogen fuel-cell trucks can play a significant role in helping us achieve this.”

Low-carbon liquid hydrogen

INEOS Inovyn is among the largest electrolysis technology operators.  Its current annual production of low-carbon H2 is about 60,000 metric tons across several locations.  It produces and uses its own H2, placing the company in a unique position in the European transition toward a hydrogen economy.

Liquid Hydrogen - Europe H2 Economy

“It also provides an opportunity for customers to reduce their own carbon footprint, and be one of the first to benefit from this exciting new technology,” added Bleukx. 

Beginning the trial

hydrogen news ebookTesting the liquid hydrogen trucks in this way provides INEOS Inovyn and VERVAEKE, its logistics partner responsible for management of the transport to INEOS customers, to better understand the real life use of this fuel cell technology.

“This test reinforces the partnership that has existed between VERVAEKE and INEOS Inovyn for many years,” said VERVAEKE CEO Frédéric Derumeaux. “Our two companies share the same vision: to actively encourage technological innovation and use it to reduce our ecological footprint. We are delighted to have their confidence to collaborate on a groundbreaking project that promotes sustainability.” 

Ready to test your knowledge on the most abundant element in the universe? Take our fun and engaging Hydrogen Quiz now!

Spread the love
CategoryHydrogen companies Business Hydrogen news Hydrogen Trucks
TagsDaimler Truck Europe H2 trucks H2 truck hydrogen companies INEOS Inovyn liquid H2 liquid H2 truck Mercedes-Benz GenH2 trucks

About The Author

Bret Williams is a writer and researcher with a passion for trains and renewable energy technology. With over 20 years of experience, he is a recognized expert in the field of sustainable energy, including waste to energy and hydrogen storage solutions. Growing up, Bret's love for trains sparked an interest in energy and transportation systems. This passion led him to explore the world of renewable energy, where he discovered his true calling. As a writer, Brett uses his knowledge and expertise to provide insightful articles and whitepapers on cutting-edge topics related to sustainable energy. Bret is a passionate advocate for the environment and believes that renewable energy is crucial to preserving our planet for future generations. He strives to promote the latest sustainable energy initiatives, new technologies, and emerging trends in the sector through his writing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.