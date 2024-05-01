Daimler Truck and INEOS Inovyn collab on heavy duty liquid hydrogen truck

The companies are working together on a vehicle that will have a range of over 1000 km

INEOS Inovyn has announced that it is collaborating with Daimler Truck AG for an initial customer fleet trial of the Mercedes-Benz GenH2 liquid hydrogen-powered truck tests in Germany.

Several large companies are taking part in the test of the H2 vehicles

Among the companies that are testing a new liquid hydrogen-powered truck include Amazon, Holcim, Air Products, and Wiedmann & Winz. INEOS will be testing one of the vehicles with its customers as well.

The vehicles will begin use midway through this year and will be trialed for 12 months. The Mercedes-Benz GenH2 trucks represent the first heavy-duty liquid H2 vehicles of their kind in Europe to be tested. They are capable of hauling up to 25 metric tons of PVC product and will have a range of over 1000 km.

“INEOS Inovyn is Europe’s leading producer of vinyls, which makes thousands of customer deliveries each month,” said Wouter Bleukx, INEOS Inovyn Business Director of Hydrogen. “We are committed to reducing our CO2 emissions and hydrogen fuel-cell trucks can play a significant role in helping us achieve this.”

Low-carbon liquid hydrogen

INEOS Inovyn is among the largest electrolysis technology operators. Its current annual production of low-carbon H2 is about 60,000 metric tons across several locations. It produces and uses its own H2, placing the company in a unique position in the European transition toward a hydrogen economy.

“It also provides an opportunity for customers to reduce their own carbon footprint, and be one of the first to benefit from this exciting new technology,” added Bleukx.

Beginning the trial

Testing the liquid hydrogen trucks in this way provides INEOS Inovyn and VERVAEKE, its logistics partner responsible for management of the transport to INEOS customers, to better understand the real life use of this fuel cell technology.

“This test reinforces the partnership that has existed between VERVAEKE and INEOS Inovyn for many years,” said VERVAEKE CEO Frédéric Derumeaux. “Our two companies share the same vision: to actively encourage technological innovation and use it to reduce our ecological footprint. We are delighted to have their confidence to collaborate on a groundbreaking project that promotes sustainability.”

Ready to test your knowledge on the most abundant element in the universe? Take our fun and engaging Hydrogen Quiz now!

Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge Dive into our "Test Your Hydrogen Knowledge" quiz, designed to challenge your understanding of this fascinating element and its uses in science and energy technology. Start Quiz Page 1 of 7 Who discovered the hydrogen element in 1766? Henry Cavendish Robert Boyle Christian Friedrich Schonbein Page 2 of 7 What country uses the most hydrogen energy? united states hydrogen use United States China hydrogen use China Germany hydrogen use Germany Page 3 of 7 What's the Guinnes World Record for a hydrogen fuel car's mileage range on a single tank of hydrogen? 629 miles 489 miles 845 miles Page 4 of 7 How many miles of hydrogen pipelines are currently operating in the United States? 300 miles 1600 miles 2800 miles Zero Hydrogen Pipelines Page 5 of 7 Is a fuel cell car considered to be an electric vehicle? Yes No Page 6 of 7 What are the many ways to store hydrogen? Liquified Salt Caverns Compressed Material based like ammonia All of the above Page 7 of 7 Which of the following statements best describes why hydrogen is considered non-toxic and dissipates quickly? Hydrogen is heavier than air, causing it to spread slowly and remain concentrated. Hydrogen is lighter than air, allowing it to rise and disperse rapidly in the atmosphere. Hydrogen is chemically inert, preventing it from reacting with other substances in the air. Hydrogen is soluble in water, making it easy to dissolve and remove from the environment.