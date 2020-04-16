Loop Energy becomes fuel cell range extender provider to leading Chinese bus manufacturer

Share this...

The hydrogen solutions firm has announced that it has received a purchase order from CATARC.

Loop Energy has announced that it is in receipt of a purchase order for its fuel cell range extender from one of the top bus manufacturers in China.

Loop Energy is a firm providing hydrogen fuel cell-based solutions for medium-to-heavy duty vehicles.

The fuel cell range extender order is a component of a Nanjing municipal government initiative. That project involves replacing its current fleet of 7,000 battery-electric buses with improved battery-H2 hybrid alternatives. The goal is to improve the fleet for long-range, all-season operation with a higher total passenger capacity.

The order is for multiple units. Moreover, it represents the first phase of a long-term commercial agreement. The total estimated value of that agreement is $15 million over a period of three years. This will occur once Loop’s 50 kW Fuel Cell Range Extender Modul series receives certification from the China Automotive Technology and Research Center (CATARC). CATARC is China’s independent testing and certification organization for products in the vehicle sector.

Loop has expressed its delight in receiving the fuel cell range extender order from CATARC.

“We are pleased to receive this initial order for Loop’s 50 kW fuel cell range extenders immediately following the earning of product certification from CATARC, who is widely recognised as one of the premier vehicle testing organizations worldwide,” said Loop Energy president and CEO, Ben Nyland.

He also pointed out that his new agreement between Loop Energy and CATARC represents “an important milestone for Loop as it signifies a ramp-up of commercial activity, but it is also a testament to the growing market recognition of Loop product’s performance and cost advantages.” The firm is looking forward to broadening its market to include China as well as Europe and other markets around the world.

Loop Energy’s fuel cell range extenders provide a spectrum of benefits in terms of both cost and performance when compared to traditional designs. These include some of the leading high-power density designs in the industry. As a result, they can provide substantial cost advantages in hydrogen fuel cell manufacturing and in their system integration.