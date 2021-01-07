Share this...

Existing members include Enagas, Hydrogenics, Cemex, and the Instituto para la Diversificacion y Ahorro de la Energia.

The Mallorca green hydrogen project has added yet another member to its pilot as Acciona joins the consortium. Enagas had only recently signed on to take part as well.

The Spanish island secured a Hydrogenics electrolyser’s H2 supply and the pilot is developing quickly.

Aside from Acciona and Enagas, the initial members of the Mallorca green hydrogen project’s consortium include Spanish government agency the Instituto para la Diversificacion y Ahorro de la Energia (IDEA), and cement company Cemex, which owns the site where the pilot will take place.

The island’s electrolyzer will have a capacity of more than 330 tonnes of green H2 per year. That hydrogen would be mainly used as a direct energy source. That said, when not used directly, the excess will be injected into the existing natural gas grid to help reduce the CO2 emissions from burning that fossil fuel.

Construction of the Mallorca green hydrogen project is slated to start in July 2021.

The goal is to bring the project into operation before the close of this year. The project’s developers are working on obtaining all the necessary permits for constructing the electrolysis plant in addition to the two photovoltaic plants that will power the electrolyzer. The plants will be located in Lloseta and Petra, and there will be a green hydrogen filling station in Palma de Mallorca.

The plant will be a central component of a project called Green Hysland, a recipient of €10 million in funding from the Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking (FCHJU) of the European Union. The funds are meant to support infrastructure deployment to turn the Spanish island’s plans for a renewable hydrogen economy into reality.

“The power to green hydrogen Mallorca project will drive a panoply of use cases for green hydrogen geared to decarbonising the Balearic Islands,” said Rafael Mateo, energy division chief exec at Acciona when discussing the new Mallorca green hydrogen project. “This industrial project reflects Acciona’s commitment to truly ground-breaking initiatives in the move towards effective, innovative decarbonisation.”