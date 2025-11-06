Nel ASA Secures USD 50M PEM Electrolyser Order for Norway’s Maritime Hubs

Nel Hydrogen US—the American arm of Norway’s electrolyser powerhouse Nel ASA—has landed a massive purchase order topping USD 50 million. Split evenly between two 20 MW sites, this is hands down the biggest PEM electrolyser deal in the company’s history. It’s proof we’re moving from pilot projects to industrial-scale hydrogen production, giving a solid boost to the Norway energy transition and accelerating Hydrogen maritime decarbonization.

Big Order, Big Impact

On the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: NEL), Nel ASA already boasts projects from Europe to Asia and the Americas. But this latest win—with Kaupanes Hydrogen AS in Egersund and HyFuel AS in Florø—takes things to another level. We’re looking at two separate 20 MW electrolyser installations adding up to a hefty 40 MW of capacity, all powered by local wind and hydropower. It’s the second-biggest firm order Nel has ever received, underlining the skyrocketing demand for large-scale green hydrogen plants. By tapping into Nel’s global track record and Nel Hydrogen US’s deep expertise in PEM electrolyser technology, these Norwegian ports are set up for smooth sailing—and proof that the hydrogen market really is global.

Built for the Future: MC 500 PEM Systems

The real star of the show is the MC 500 containerized PEM electrolyser. Picture a plug-and-play powerhouse squeezed into a standard shipping container: PEM stack, power electronics, cooling loops and all the safety gear, ready to hook up to wind farms or hydropower stations. Flip the switch and it splits water molecules through a proton exchange membrane, pumping out high-purity hydrogen at pressures perfect for storage or fueling. Operators can even watch stack health in real time with cloud-based analytics—nipping any hiccups in the bud and keeping downtime to a minimum. Thanks to its modular design, you can bump up capacity like snapping together Lego blocks, slashing installation time and site work.

Historical Context: From Oil & Gas to Green Hydrogen

Western Norway’s story has long been written in oil rigs, refineries and shipyards that powered Europe’s maritime fleet. But over the last decade, Rogaland and Vestland have been all about reinvention: investing in wind turbines, upgrading hydropower infrastructure and launching early hydrogen pilots. EU-backed initiatives like Horizon ROBINSON and national grants from Enova provided the perfect springboard, blending R&D with commercial-scale rollouts that are transforming old petroleum ports into clean energy hubs.

Maritime Decarbonization Hub

The Kaupanes and HyFuel hubs are textbook examples of cross-sector teamwork. Kaupanes Hydrogen AS is a joint venture between Eigersund Næring og Havn KF, Dalane Energi AS and Hydrogen Solutions AS, while HyFuel AS brings together Hydrogen Solutions AS, Sogn og Fjordane Energi AS and Fjord Base Holding AS. With hefty grants from Enova—NOK 206 million for Kaupanes and NOK 180 million for HyFuel—these coastal hubs will supply green hydrogen to port cranes, bunkering stations, offshore platforms and more. It’s Norway’s blueprint for Hydrogen maritime decarbonization, blending municipal assets, utility-scale renewables and cutting-edge electrolyser tech.

Collateral Benefits and Regional Impact

Beyond slashing emissions, these projects are economic powerhouses. Regional energy players like Dalane Energi and Sogn og Fjordane Energi will deliver certified renewable power, while local steel fabricators, electricians and control-system integrators pick up fresh contracts. Ports in Egersund and Florø will buzz with hydrogen bunkering, creating ripple effects that drive vessel retrofits and new refueling points. On top of that, Hydrogen Solutions AS is using these deployments to stress-test risk models under its SAFEN program and help shape Europe’s hydrogen safety standards.

Next Steps and Timeline

HyFuel AS is targeting a final investment decision in Q2 2025, with full operations kicking off by late 2027. Meanwhile, Kaupanes’ 4 MW pilot—launched in 2024—has already delivered priceless field data. Once the full 20 MW phase is live, the site will crank out around 8 tonnes of green hydrogen a day, enough to power dozens of vessels or offshore rigs. Both JVs are also finalizing power purchase agreements and locking in land leases with port authorities. Engineering teams are in full swing, lining up equipment deliveries, grid upgrades and commissioning schedules.

Bottom line…

This USD 50 million order cements Nel ASA’s reputation as a frontrunner in the energy transition. By marrying containerized PEM electrolyser technology with smart public funding and multi-stakeholder partnerships, Norway is rolling out future-proof hydrogen infrastructure. As Egersund and Florø morph into clean energy powerhouses, we’re getting a replicable model that could ignite hydrogen economies worldwide—proof that bold ambitions, backed by real action, can transform entire industries.