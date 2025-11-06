Green Hydrogen Conference 2025: India to Host ICGH in New Delhi

Overview

Mark your calendars for 06–07 November 2025, when India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) hosts the International Conference on Green Hydrogen (ICGH 2025) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Under the guidance of Union Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi, the event brings together global experts, industry leaders, and policymakers to spark conversations and collaborations that will speed up the green hydrogen value chain—from hydrogen production and policy to financing and market launch.

Historical Context

Since kicking off the National Green Hydrogen Mission in January 2023, India has rolled out supportive policies, innovation grants, and pilot programs to weave hydrogen production into its broader renewable energy push. As the world’s fourth-largest renewables market, India sees green hydrogen as a power move for industrial decarbonization and energy independence.

Strategic Significance

ICGH 2025 lines up perfectly with India’s ambition to decarbonize the toughest sectors—think refining, fertilizers, steel, chemicals, aviation, and shipping—while building up a homegrown manufacturing base for electrolysers and CCUS facilities. By looping in international partners, MNRE hopes to fuel global partnerships, attract big-ticket investments, and stake India’s claim as a major player in exporting green hydrogen and cutting-edge technologies.

Policy & Financing Instruments

Expect discussions on viability gap funding, low-interest loans for electrolyser setups, and proposed mandates for hydrogen blending at refineries and steel mills. A dedicated green financing window plus regulatory sweeteners are geared to trim project costs and lure private capital, supercharging pilot schemes and scaling up commercial operations in the sustainable energy space.

Tech Focus: Electrolysis & Biomass Gasification

Hands-on showcases will dig into electrolysis, where renewable power splits water into hydrogen and oxygen, and biomass gasification with CCUS, which turns agricultural leftovers into clean hydrogen while locking away CO₂. Key topics include boosting electrolyser efficiency, slashing catalyst expenses, and tapping circular economy wins from biomass pathways.

Market Impact

With India’s vast solar and wind resources, green hydrogen costs could dip below US$2/kg by 2030, cutting millions of tonnes of CO₂ and driving new jobs in manufacturing, engineering, and operations. Rural economies stand to benefit too, as biomass supply chains pick up steam.

Conference Agenda Highlights

Plenary sessions on global policy harmonization

Panels on green financing, credit guarantees, and investment blueprints

Technical deep dives into next-gen electrolyser and biomass gasifier innovations

Workshops on workforce upskilling and start-up incubation

Networking forums for cross-border joint ventures

Industry Perspectives

Both Indian and international energy players will unveil pilot projects and commercial-scale electrolysers hitting 75%-plus efficiency. MNRE-backed start-ups will showcase breakthroughs in affordable catalysts and modular gasification units—proof that we’re on the brink of rapid commercialization.

Key Takeaways

ICGH 2025 unfolds on 06–07 November at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi

at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi Driven by MNRE under Union Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi

Spotlight on electrolysis and biomass gasification with CCUS

and with CCUS Targets: sub-US$2/kg green hydrogen, gigawatt-scale capacity, industrial decarbonization

Expect MoUs, investment pledges, and clear policy roadmaps

Looking Ahead

ICGH 2025 isn’t just another conference—it’s a turning point for domestic ambition and global alliance. Keep an eye out for solid investment commitments, live demos, and new regulations that could reshape the future of the global hydrogen economy.