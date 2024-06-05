Net Zero – Reality Check: An Unapologetic Exposé on the Realities of Achieving Climate Goals

Frank, a fiercely independent editor of the “Futurology Chronicle” and an accomplished author in science and technology, brings forth his latest hard-hitting work “Net Zero – Reality Check.”

This book is the follow-up to his January 2023 release, “Earth Polycrisis – Reality Check.” It updates readers on the climate disruption events and climate policy developments since then, offering a deeper exploration of these topics.

His 9th book, a 321-page manifesto, cuts through the noise of climate change discourse, offering 142 chapters of unfiltered truth. Frank’s direct style blends future-focused realism, solid scientific facts, and a provocative twist to engage readers.

Net Zero – Reality Check isn’t just a book; it’s a call to action. Diving deep into the complexities of climate science, free from the biases of commercial and academic interests.

About the Book:|

– Title: Net Zero – Reality Check

– Author: Frank (pen name of Frank Genin)

– Format: Paperback, 321 pages (E-book and Audio also available)

– ISBN: 9782958293055

– Publication Date: May 30 ,2024

– Published: Amazon https://a.co/d/eGRJaSB

Book Overview:

“Net Zero – Reality Check” takes a fearless look at the scientific projections, activist warnings, political maneuvers, and environmental strategies surrounding Net Zero.

The book is divided into six parts:

1. Context and Concern: Revealing the core truths of climate science.

Errors and Setbacks: A critical examination of the mistakes and missteps on the path to Net Zero. Resilience and Persistence: Highlighting the relentless efforts of communities, activists, and governments striving for genuine change. Innovations and Solutions: Presenting cutting-edge technologies and groundbreaking techniques pushing the boundaries. A Reality Check: An unvarnished assessment of where we stand and the real challenges of achieving Net Zero. A Concluding Statement: Envisioning a practical and harmonious interaction between humanity and our planet.

About the Author:

Frank invites readers on an unrestrained journey through geopolitics, science, and technology. Breaking free from sponsor-driven agendas, academic constraint, and political influence, Frank celebrates real achievements while tackling challenges head-on. His aim? To spark independent thought and fearless inquiry in every reader.

Passionately independent editor of the “Futurology Chronicle,” in its 4th year with nine thematic issues annually https://frank.blue/futurology/ Frank’s extensive background and relentless pursuit of truth shine through in each of his books, including this 9th one, establishing them as beacons of independent thought https://frank.blue/books/