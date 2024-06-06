Ohio makes history as the first to produce the only FCEV made in the USA

Production will take place at the Performance Manufacturing Center.

Honda has kicked its American hydrogen strategy into high gear with the production launch of its all-new 2025 CR-V e:FCEV, the only fuel cell electric vehicle made in the United States. Production has started at the Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Marysville, Ohio.

The H2 vehicle is unique in two ways.

The first is that the CR-V e:FCEV is the only one to be made in America, which makes perfect sense as the Honda CR-V has been the best selling crossover utility vehicle (CUV) in the country for the past 25 years. The second is that it combines a completely new American-made fuel cell system with plug-in electric vehicle (EV) charging capability.

With its unique system, the hydrogen-powered CR-V has a 270-mile EPA driving range rating. Combined, the fuel cell system with plug-in charging gives drivers the best of both worlds. It provides as much as 29 miles of EV driving for short trips around town and fast hydrogen refueling for longer road trips.

Other notable specs of the vehicle include:

Top class cabin space, cargo capacity and power.

The same sporty driving experience as turbo and hybrid-powered CR-V models.

Customizable driving experience, including selectable drive modes.

Hydrogen refueling as fast as filling a tank with gas and 1.8-hours EV charging with a level 2 charger.

Features the Honda Power Supply Connector, allowing the CR-V e:FCEV to be used as a clean power source that can run power tools, camping equipment or even small home appliances.

An FCEV made in the USA with American-made parts.

In addition to being produced in Ohio, the next gen fuel cell system that powers the CR-V e:FCEV is also made in America. The system is made at Fuel Cell System Manufacturing LLC, a joint venture production facility created by Honda and General Motors (GM), located in Brownstown, Michigan.

Just as the facility was established by both companies, so was the new fuel cell system co-developed by Honda and GM. Compared to the previous fuel cell system used in the Honda Clarity Fuel Cell, the new next gen system has greater efficiency and enhanced refinement, with 2x durability performance and costing two-thirds less.

This isn’t the first time Ohio has been home to Honda automobile production

Honda has produced automobiles in the US for more than 40 years. It all started back in 1982 in Ohio, when the company’s automobiles were first produced on American soil at the Marysville Auto Plant. As such, it’s rather fitting that the first FCEV made in America is produced in the state where it all began.