Strategic Placement of New Hydrogen Fueling Station on California Route

The location is well situated off Highway 58 and Minard Trail between Los Angeles and Mammoth.

A new and exciting refueling location is on its way for H2-powered vehicle drivers, in the form of the Mojave Truck Stop, which will include, among other things, a hydrogen fueling station that can accommodate both trucks and cars.

The location is the first black-owned truck stop in the United States

The Mojave Truck Stop is located in Mojave, California, off Highway 56 and Minard Trail. It is conveniently located on the route frequently taken by Angelenos on their way from Los Angeles to Mammoth on the weekends.

That said, it is also easy to reach along important trucking routes through Kern County, as it is near the Mojave Air & Space Port, Hyundai’s testing center and the coming Mojave Inland Port. It will feature EV charging, a hydrogen fueling station, maintenance services, comfortable amenities, security, travel and business centers.

Founded by Rich Marshall and Amir Faquir

This location is the first black-owned truck stop in the country and was created by Rich Marshall and Amir Faquir, the same people who came up with The Little Red Hen Travel Centers.

Environmentally conscious travel center

The idea behind the Mojave Truck Stop is to offer a location that is both luxurious and also environmentally conscious. It is expected to serve around 2,120 customers per day and will dispense more than 14 million gallons of fuel per year. The founders of the future location are creating it with the belief that travelers deserve an improved experience along their journeys.

A hydrogen fueling station for trucks and passenger vehicles

The Mojave Truck Stop facilities will include a hydrogen fueling station, an electric vehicle charging station, 18 diesel lanes, over 150 parking stalls for trucks, megawatt electric truck chargers and more.

The 7,500-foot retail space is meant to serve as a place to purchase essentials, as well as providing a full-service business center, comfortable restrooms, shower and laundry facilities, hot meals, and other travel necessities. Equally, this location will have a focus on environmental sustainability. It has already secured an exclusive biodiesel partnership with Phillips 66 and has announced a commitment to using solar power for its day-to-day electricity requirements.