The 400-mile Traverse of Coyote Container Using Nikola’s Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck

Coyote Container, a leading name in port cartage and drayage, has set a new benchmark in the hydrogen fuel technology sector. forward for hydrogen-powered transportation.

The Historic Journey

The journey started from the Port of Oakland and ended at the Port of Los Angeles in Long Beach. The truck was assigned to transport a single trailer loaded with a 17.7-tonne GVM container. The route traversed diverse terrains, including the Altamont Pass in the Bay Area, Grapevine Canyon on the I-5 interstate, and the Tejon Pass, which stands over 1200 meters high.

The Driving Experience

William Hall, the Founder and Managing Member of Coyote Container, who drove the truck for this journey, had only praises for the vehicle. He reported that he still had about 140 miles of range left when he arrived at Pier C in Long Beach. Even though he drove at a conservative speed of 40 mph on steep climbs, he asserted that the truck could have easily maintained a speed of 55 mph.

Nikola’s Pioneering Role

In 2023, Nikola manufactured and wholesaled 35 Class 8 hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV). These vehicles are unique as they are the only US-designed and assembled Class 8 hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks on the road. Out of the total produced, three trucks are being field-tested extensively in Colorado, two are undergoing continued validation and engineering, and two are being used for service training and customer demos.

Overcoming Challenges

Despite a minor hiccup with a hydrogen tank valve towards the end of the journey, Hall remained optimistic about the overall experience. Nikola was quick to respond and sent a repair team within 30 minutes to fix the issue. Hall was then able to complete the delivery using the battery, which had 20 miles of range at reduced power.

CEO’s Remarks

Steve Girsky, President and CEO of Nikola, was pleased with the successful journey. He stated that the trip represents the impressive capabilities of their technology and its potential to usher in a future with zero emissions.

Collaboration with FirstElement Fuel

Towards the end of 2023, Nikola Corporation established a ten-year strategic partnership with FirstElement Fuel. The agreement grants Nikola’s customers access to FEF’s advanced heavy-duty truck refueling station near the port. This alliance supports Nikola’s goal of deploying zero-emission vehicles at California’s Maritime Ports and establishing up to 60 hydrogen fueling stations in the coming years. The collaboration also introduces the world’s first fast-fill lane for efficient hydrogen refueling in heavy-duty trucks at FEF’s station. As an official Nikola Fueling Solutions Partner, FEF plays a key role in promoting Nikola’s vision for mainstream hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles.

In conclusion, Coyote Container’s groundbreaking 400-mile journey with a Nikola Tre Fuel Cell hydrogen truck marks a significant milestone in the evolution of hydrogen fuel technology. This achievement, traversing challenging terrains and successfully delivering a heavy container, underscores the potential of hydrogen-powered transportation. The journey not only showcased the remarkable capabilities of Nikola’s technology but also highlighted the company’s commitment to advancing a future with zero emissions.

The collaboration with FirstElement Fuel further amplifies Nikola’s pioneering role in this sector, providing their customers access to state-of-the-art refuelling stations and paving the way for the mainstream adoption of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles. Despite minor challenges, the overall experience remains a testament to the resilience and future promise of hydrogen fuel technology. This journey serves as a beacon of innovation, lighting the path towards a more sustainable and greener future in transportation.