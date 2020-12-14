Share this...

Pinterest Linkedin Reddit StumbleUpon Tumblr

The update includes technical feasibility and production economics for clean hydrogen production.

The NuScale Power Module (NPM) evaluations for technical feasibility and production economics have received an update. The evaluations examine an NPM’s use of electricity and heat for the production of clean hydrogen.

The recent announcement indicates that the modules will generate an additional 25 percent more power.

The new evaluations indicate that each NuScale Power Module will have the capacity to generate 25 percent more power, for a total of 250 MWt (77 MWe) each. The original hydrogen study was conducted six years ago with the Idaho National Laboratory. This year, the study was updated with new parameters for production and economics.

The 2020 analysis determined that with the additional 25 percent in power output, each module is capable of producing hydrogen at 2,053 kilograms per hour. This translates to almost 50 metric tons per day. That is a substantial increase over the originally projected 1,667 kilograms per hour and 40 metric tons per day.

The report on the evaluation also showed that each NuScale Power Module is more cost-effective today.

Due to the reduced levelized cost of electricity resulting from the additional power output, NuScale’s high-temperature steam electrolysis (HTSE) system will produces hydrogen at a cost competitive rate. Moreover, it will also produce with high-capacity factor renewable H2 cost estimates and offer controlled, continuous hydrogen production.

“The ability of our NPM to now produce even more clean hydrogen, in a smaller footprint, is yet another example of how NuScale’s technology can help decarbonize various sectors of the economy while providing additional revenue streams for customers,” said NuScale Power co-founder and chief technology officer Dr. José Reyes.

“Coupled with our proven design, unparalleled safety, and load following capabilities, this analysis further demonstrates that NuScale’s design is the gold standard in helping meet the demand for innovative solutions to challenging global energy needs,” added Reyes.

In the evaluation, energy from one NuScale Power Module as electricity and superheated steam are sent to an HTSE system operating at 850ºC. Only 2 percent of the NPM’s electrical input powers the increase of the process steam temperature from 300ºC at the outlet to the higher temperature at the electrolyzer.