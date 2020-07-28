NY Gov Cuomo announces biggest clean energy solicitations against climate change

Share this...

These are the largest efforts for renewable power for the purpose of reducing emissions.

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has announced the largest ever US combined clean energy solicitations for the purpose of battling climate change. They are seeking up to 4,000 megawatts of renewable capacity.

The state’s second offshore wind solicitation by the state is pursuing projects totalling 2,500 MW.

That NY offshore wind clean energy solicitations are the largest in the history of the state. They have been announced in addition to the solicitation from 2019 which brought an outcome of awarding almost 1,700 MW. This year’s will include a multi-port strategy as well as the necessity for electricity generation from an offshore wind farm which must partner with any among the 11 prequalified ports in the state for the staging, construction, and manufacturing of central components, or coordination of operation and maintenance of activities.

This move is being made in the effort to help bring the state to the 9,000 MW of offshore wind halfway point to its 2035 goals. It is also meant to play a role in the governor’s climate and environment goals under the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. Port investment funding will include $400 million from both public and private sources.

The governor is determined to move forward with the clean energy solicitations despite the pandemic.

“During one of the most challenging years New York has ever faced, we remain laser-focused on implementing our nation-leading climate plan and growing our clean energy economy, not only to bring significant economic benefits and jobs to the state, but to quickly attack climate change at its source by reducing our emissions,” said Governor Cuomo. “With these record-breaking solicitations for renewable energy and new port infrastructure, New York continues to lead the way with the most ambitious Green New Deal in the nation, creating a future fueled by clean, renewable energy sources.”

Beyond offshore wind, the clean energy solicitations will also have a broader focus on renewable energy projects that are both largescale and land based. These fall under the Clean Energy Standard of the state.