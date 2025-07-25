Portugal and Morocco Deepen Green Hydrogen Alliance, Positioning for Cross-Continental Energy Leadership

Portugal and Morocco are taking their long-standing relationship to the next level with a fresh strategic partnership that’s all about pushing the boundaries on green hydrogen, renewable energy, and clean ammonia. Signed during high-level meetings in Lisbon in July 2025, the agreement is a big step forward for both countries—especially as the world moves toward a low-carbon future. With Morocco offering up its rich solar and wind resources and Portugal leaning into its role within the EU Green Deal, the duo is setting the stage for serious progress on industrial decarbonization.

Big names back bold hydrogen projects

This isn’t just political talk—some major players are on board. Global energy heavyweights like Ortus, Acciona, TAQA, Cepsa, ACWA Power, and China Three Gorges are teaming up to support Morocco’s massive green hydrogen initiatives. Projects like the ambitious Chbika project plan to harness electrolysis to create low-carbon hydrogen, along with clean ammonia and other synthetic fuels that could help transform the global energy scene.

Powering Europe with clean energy

Beyond hydrogen production, there’s a vision to build something even bigger—direct energy links between the two continents. The agreement includes plans for maritime infrastructure and high-voltage direct current (HVDC) interconnections to deliver sustainable energy straight from North Africa into the heart of Europe. It’s an ambitious grid collaboration that could help stabilize and supply renewable power across borders.

High rewards, real challenges

Of course, it’s not all smooth sailing. While the economic and climate upsides are significant, the partnership will need to navigate challenges like environmental protections and potential market shocks. Still, this bold collaboration between North and South could push both Portugal and Morocco into leading roles in the emerging global hydrogen economy.