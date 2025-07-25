Hydrogen Infrastructure to Transform UK Freight as £14M HyHAUL M4 Corridor Project Advances

HyHAUL Mobility Ltd just landed £14 million in funding to roll out the UK’s very first hydrogen refuelling corridor for heavy goods vehicles (HGVs)—and it’s happening along the M4 motorway. Backed by Innovate UK and the Department for Transport, the plan is to get 30 hydrogen-powered trucks on the road and build three large-scale refuelling stations by the middle of 2026.

Green hydrogen powering the road ahead

The hydrogen that’ll keep those trucks moving comes from Protium’s green production sites in South Wales. And it’s not a solo mission—Scania Group is supplying the vehicles, Novuna Vehicle Solutions is handling truck leasing, while Reynolds Logistics and Explore Transport will run the fleets. It’s a true team effort aimed at shaking up how freight moves across the country.

Cutting emissions where it counts

This is a big step forward for the UK’s freight sector, which is overdue for a clean-up. Long-haul trucking has been a tough nut to crack when it comes to reducing emissions—but this project faces the challenge head-on. By filling the current gaps in hydrogen infrastructure, it gives hydrogen fuel cells a real shot at becoming a practical replacement for diesel in HGVs. If things go to plan, the M4 might just be the first of many corridors laying the groundwork for a more sustainable freight network across the UK and Europe.