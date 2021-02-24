Snam and Hera sign renewable green hydrogen collaboration in Italy

Share this...

The agreement is a step toward using H2 for the decarbonization of the Emilia-Romagna region.

Snam and Hera have entered into a new renewable green hydrogen partnership in Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region. The purpose is to focus on developing H2 in their areas of local activity.

The letter of intent specifically described the way hydrogen would be used for pursuing their futures.

This new renewable green hydrogen technological collaboration will develop the use of the fuel while supporting the area’s efforts to decarbonize. Together, they are looking at a Bologna Corticella multi-utility treatment plant. There, excess renewable electricity will be used for the production of clean hydrogen.

That H2 will then be injected into the networks. The process for creating the sustainable fuel will use purified water and will result in oxygen, biogas and sludge being returned into the region’s water purification process once more.

The two companies also intend to use the renewable green hydrogen fuel for thermal applications.

The companies participating in this agreement will use H2 for thermal applications in the sectors that are most energy intensive, particularly in the processes that are the most challenging to electrify.

“The agreement with Hera is part of the collaboration we are starting with energy and industrial companies to develop hydrogen-related technologies and implement projects in different areas of the Italian territory,” said Snam CEO Marco Alverà while discussing the new partnership. He went on to place the spotlight on hydrogen, which he referred to as a “decisive element”, combined with renewably sourced electricity for meeting the net-zero emissions by 2050 commitment Europe has made, which would make it the first entire continent to reach that ambitious goal. “Snam intends to contribute to this path, by providing its infrastructure, combined with its skills and innovation capacity, to create a national hydrogen supply chain capable of accelerating the path to decarbonisation and create new opportunities for development and employment.”

Hera Group CEO Stefano Venier also released a statement about the new renewable green hydrogen deal, stating that through it, “we wish to concretely contribute to the development of the hydrogen option to pursue the carbon neutrality of the territories, consistent with the commitment to sustainable development that has always guided our actions.”