Tips for choosing the right neutralizers for your vehicle

Today, a neutralizer is included in the design of every modern car. This device is necessary for cleaning the exhaust gasses that the car actively produces. Exhaust gasses have a negative impact on the environment and human health. If we take this point into account, then using a neutralizer is the best option, which not only takes care of the environment, but also guarantees all passengers a pleasant trip on transport.

When choosing a similar element for your car, it is important to remember that the old one cannot be thrown away or left in a landfill. Not only can this be harmful to the environment, but you may also be missing out on opportunities to earn extra income. Not only is this an environmentally responsible decision, but it's also a chance to get extra money for recycling.

What nuances to consider

The honeycomb parts are coated with a coating of precious metals, which ensures a reaction with exhaust components. Such parts fail for various reasons:

A faulty ignition system becomes a source of gasoline accumulation in the cells, which detonates and melts them.

Mechanical impacts deform and destroy honeycombs.

A faulty converter causes a decrease in speed and an increase in gasoline consumption.

Most cars are equipped with ceramic or metal honeycombs. When choosing, it is necessary to take into account the volume and power of the motor, as well as the type of media and compliance with the requirements of the automaker. Metal carriers are the most popular type.

The factory equipment of many modern models includes a corresponding device that will work best with a particular machine. However, original neutralizers are quite expensive. In this case, you can consider alternatives. When choosing an analogue or universal option, you should also take into account the manufacturer’s brand.

In addition, universal models are more affordable, but may have a number of disadvantages, such as a shorter resource, as well as possible problems with the quality of exhaust cleaning.

What to pay attention to when choosing a catalytic converter

What states can a spare part be in?

The car neutralizer has only 3 states: working, semi-working and non-working. In semi-working condition the following is possible:

The engine takes a long time to start;

Sometimes traction is lost at particularly high speeds, and this happens at very different times;

The revolutions decrease, as can be seen from the tachometer needle;

Gasoline consumption has increased sharply.

It is quite easy to check the neutralizer for a semi-working condition. Start the engine, press the pedal to the floor and watch the speed increase. If they pick up slowly and reach the 2500-3000 mark without going higher, the problem is with the converter.

So, this part, like everything else, has a limited service life. If it fails, you can replace it with the original filter element, remove or install a universal element. Making the right choice is a difficult task that requires comprehensive analysis and a competent approach, but the right decision will optimize the performance of your car.