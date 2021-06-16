Share this...

Solar panel systems are becoming immensely popular all over the world. These systems are environmentally friendly and also offer great savings on your electric bills. However, there are a number of things you should know about before installing a solar panel system for your homes. Let’s take a look at everything from solar panel prices to requirements and discuss all that you need to know before you set up your residential solar system.

Why Do You Need a Solar Power System?

There are innumerable benefits of installing a solar power system for your homes. Let’s look at a few of them.

Enjoy Cheap Electricity

Once you install a solar panel system, you can enjoy significantly cheaper (if not free) electricity. This is what makes these solar panel systems a lucrative investment. This is also beneficial because grid prices are incredibly unpredictable and having solar panel systems can prevent you from paying unreasonably high amounts for electricity.

Better for the Environment

It’s a known fact that solar energy is good for the environment as it uses renewable resources and causes less pollution than conventional sources of electricity.

Low Maintenance Costs

Aside from reducing your electricity bills, the low maintenance costs of solar panel systems also makes them incredibly cost-effective.

Suitable for Indian Climate

India is a country that experiences immense daylight. This is what makes solar energy power perfect for Indian homes.

Image Source: Luminous

Things to Keep in Mind While Selecting Your Solar Power Systems

Take the condition of your rooftop into consideration before installing your solar panel systems. This is a very important step because it can get difficult to repair your roof after you install your solar panels. So, if your rooftop requires repair, the best time to do so would be before installing the solar panel system. Another thing that you need to keep a check on is your energy requirements. Your energy requirements would help you understand how much power you need your solar panels to generate, and this would make it easier for you to choose your solar panel system.

Also, consider if you need a battery. Mostly it’s a good idea to get a battery along with your solar panel system as it stores the energy produced by your solar panels and allows you to use it in the absence of daylight. This enables an uninterrupted flow of electricity.

What Impacts Solar Panel Prices?

You will find many excellent solar panels in the market at different prices. These prices are impacted by various factors. Let’s take a look at a few of them.

Your Power Requirements – One of the most significant factors that affect solar panel prices is the power requirement of your household. The more power you need your solar panels to generate, the more expensive they will be.

The Size of Your Rooftop – If your rooftop is large, you will be able to install a large solar panel; on the other hand, a smaller rooftop would mean a smaller solar system. Larger solar panels are available at higher solar panel prices.

Power Inverter – If you opt to go for a power inverter, its price gets added to the solar panel prices, and the overall cost goes up. However, this is an essential addition to your solar power system and enhances its efficiency.

Brand of the Solar Panel – While it may be true that branded solar panels are available at higher solar panel prices, their quality and durability make them a much better investment.

Therefore, it is always advisable to go for a reputable brand whenever you’re thinking about installing a solar power system for your home. There are a number of excellent brands like Luminous that offer quality products for a variety of different requirements. Head to their website to know more about their offerings.