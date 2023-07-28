Solar energy from novel space station could power future Moon settlements

Solar energy from novel space station could power future Moon settlementsJuly 28, 2023
A new conceptual design has been created called the Greater Earth Lunar Power Station.
The European Space Agency has partnered Astrostrom, a company based in Switzerland, to propose a new conceptual solar energy design known as the Greater Earth Lunar Power Station to provide a future Moon settlement with “megawatts of microwave power.”
The concept uses power harnessed from the sun at a butterfly-shaped space station.
From there, the solar energy would be transmitted from space to lunar settlements. Though it is unlikely that there will be moon settlements needing electricity in the very near future, the concept has considerable potential for use in the future.
Solar power stations in space have been drawing notable attention in recent years. Researchers have been examining ways to test how the tech can capture power from the sun and send this clean, renewable electricity to Earth. By placing photovoltaic panels in space, it means that the sun’s power can be captured without limits such as the restrictions of day and night on the Earth’s surface. As such, they have become a particularly appealing form of renewable electricity.
Beyond uses on Earth, solar energy collected from a space station could also power the Moon’s future residents.
Astrostrom has proposed the Greater Earth Lunar Power Station conceptual design. It offers a range of large-scale power production advantages that could offer clean power to residents of Earth and the moon.
The design of the space-based power station looks like a butterfly. It has become a component of the European Space Agency’s (ESA’s) Open Space Innovation Platform Campaign for “Clean Energy – New Ideas for Solar Power from Space.”
Made of “V-shaped solar panels”.
The ESA’s news release announcing the butterfly-shaped sun power station said that it will likely be made of “V-shaped solar panels with integrated antennas, deployed in a helix configuration extending more than a square kilometer end to end.”
If the researchers are correct about this space-based solar energy design, it has the potential to provide “megawatts of microwave power” to panel receivers that would be installed on the Moon’s surface. According to the scientists, the concept would be able to provide a constant 23 megawatts of electricity to the Moon in order to power its various operations.
Ready to test your knowledge on the most abundant element in the universe? Take our fun and engaging Hydrogen Quiz now!