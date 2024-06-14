Solar panel manufacturing is exploding in the US in 2024

In the country, manufacturing capacity took off by 71 percent within the first quarter of the year

The first quarter of 2024 broke records in the United States as 11 gigawatts (GW) of new solar panel manufacturing capacity came online in the country. This represents the largest amount of manufacturing growth for solar in a single quarter in the US.

Manufacturing capacity is continuing to grow

The recently published US Solar Marketing Insight report that focused on the year so far and compiled by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie stated that the total amount of solar panel manufacturing capacity in the United States is now higher than 26 GW per year.

Furthermore, the industry has already installed a notable 11.8 GW of additional capacity, which means that the US total capacity has topped 200 GW.

The newly published report also contains previously unreleased data from 2023, which shows that the US added more than 40 GW of new capacity last year alone.

This year will be another for solar panel manufacturing growth in the US

According to Wood Mackenzie, there will be another 40 GW of newly installed solar industry projects in the US this year, if everything remains on track.

“This quarter proves that new federal investments in clean energy are revitalizing American manufacturing and strengthening our nation’s energy economy,” said Abigail Ross Hopper, the president and CEO at SEIA. “Whether it’s a billion-dollar investment in a nearby solar project or a new manufacturing plant employing hundreds of local workers, the solar and storage industry is uplifting communities in every state across this country.”

Certain states are leading the pack

This year started powerfully, particularly when it came to growth in the utility-scale market. This pushed forward record solar panel deployment as that sector added almost 10 GW of additional capacity in the first quarter alone. Texas and Florida were the states leading the way in their strong utility-scale growth during that quarter.

That said, they weren’t alone. Ohio and New Mexico were also pushing forward with strength, having installed 546 megawatts (MW) and 686 megawatts (MW) respectively.