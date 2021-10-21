One of the most common questions solar experts often get asked is if solar panels work on cloudy days? Well, the answer is that solar panels do work on cloudy days but it’s just that they do not produce as much energy as they do on a usual sunny day.

So does that mean solar panels are not an effective solution/replacement for your local grid? No, that’s not true. Even though solar panels do produce less energy on cloudy days, there are ways to tackle this.

Let’s delve deeper to find out how.

How to cope with the occasional drops?

While it’s a fact that solar panels are less efficient on overcast days, there are several ways to cope with these occasional drops and ensure that you do not have to rely on your local grid for energy supply. For example, you can install more efficient solar panels. You may also install a solar battery that you can use to store energy that can be used later.

Let us take a detailed look at some of the most efficient ways to ensure you get the best out of your solar panel system even on a cloudy day.

Get More Efficient Solar Panels

The amount of energy solar panels generate on a cloudy day depends a lot on the efficiency of the solar panels. While the traditional ones are not very efficient on overcast days, the ones with the latest technology and from reputable brands like Luminous India capture a broader range of sunlight to generate far more energy than the traditional ones.

Install a Solar battery

Another way to cope with the occasional drops on cloudy days is to install a solar battery that can store the excess energy produced by the solar panels on usual days. This energy can then be used later on days when there’s lack of proper sunlight or during the nighttime.

Pro Tip – When you purchase a battery just make sure that you buy one with a higher capacity than what you actually require. That’s because your requirement may increase with time and because the battery backup decreases as the battery ages.

Apply for a Bi-Directional Net Meter

If you don’t want to invest in solar batteries and are looking for a more cost-efficient way of utilising the excess power generated by your solar panels then you can go for the net metering system. You can get a bi directional net meter installed. It will help you transfer the excess energy produced by your solar panels to the local grid and later adjust the exported units against the units that you draw from the local grid when the solar panels aren’t generating sufficient power.

Have a Question?

If you have a doubt or a question about solar panels or want to get a solar panel system installed on your property then you should get in touch with a solar expert at Luminous India. They will not only answer all your doubts but will also walk you through their entire range of solar products and help you choose the right ones for your home.