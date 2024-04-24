Indigenous Canadian solar power project to save 290,500 gallons of diesel per year

Renewable energy farm in British Columbia could be the country’s largest off-grid solar project

A First Nation indigenous group in Canada has launched a solar power project for what that country’s federal government is referring to as likely the largest off-grid renewable energy project of its kind in Canada.

The project is receiving almost CAD$16 million in government funding

The solar power project will be located in the province of British Columbia. It is receiving nearly CAD$16 million (USD$11.67 million) in federal and provincial government funding. It will be built in Anahim Lake, British Columbia, which is home to the Ulkatcho First Nation. Electricity in Anahim Lake is currently diesel generated, as it is not connected to the electrical grid.

The solar farm installation will allow the First Nation to substantially reduce their reliance on diesel fuel.

Solar power will be the primary source of electricity

Once the renewable energy farm is installed and fully operational, it is expected to reduce Anahim Lake’s reliance on diesel generation by about 64 percent. This is the equivalent to about 1.1 million liters (about 290,500 gallons) of diesel fuel every year.

The renewable energy power plant will be built by the Ulkatcho Energy Corporation, which will make it an indigenous constructed project.

According to data released by BC Hydro, a major electricity utility in the province, once the project is fully operational, it is expected to generate 3.8 megawatts of electricity. This is about the amount needed to power 350 local homes.

The utility also announced in its statement that it intends to purchase the solar power generated through the project and will feed it into local electrical lines. Excess energy generated will be sent to a local battery storage system to serve the community at times when electricity being generated doesn’t meet current demand.

Green steps forward

Though the solar power project won’t be enough to entirely replace the need for diesel generation, it will make a substantial difference in the First Nation’s dependence on fossil fuels that produce greenhouse gas emissions and risk leaking into the ground and local drinking water supply.

