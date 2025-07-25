South Korea Launches First Green Hydrogen Facility Using Small Hydropower at Seongnam Plant

South Korea just hit a big milestone on July 22, 2025, officially launching its first municipal green hydrogen facility at the Seongnam Water Purification Plant in Gyeonggi Province. This groundbreaking project, developed by K-Water in partnership with the Ministry of Environment and Hyundai Motor Company, taps into hydropower from Paldang Lake to split water molecules through electrolysis—producing clean, zero-emission hydrogen.

Clean power from water: How it works

The plant is capable of generating around 188 kilograms of hydrogen per day—enough to fuel approximately 40 hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. Right now, the hydrogen is being delivered using tube trailers. But by the end of 2025, that’ll change. Thanks to Hyundai’s mobile refueling station and a planned network of pipelines, the gas will be sent directly to where it’s needed. This means lower emissions and lower delivery costs—win-win.

Paving the way for a carbon-free fuel future

This launch marks a big step towards South Korea moving away from the more polluting by-product methods of hydrogen production. Sure, the price of hydrogen is currently on the high side—between ₩15,000 and ₩17,000 per kilogram—but that’s expected to come down as the infrastructure develops and direct supply lines kick in. It’s not just about cutting costs, though. This project is setting the stage for other cities, with similar initiatives already on the way in Miryang and Chungju.

Building a stronger hydrogen infrastructure

This isn’t just a local win—it’s a glimpse into the scalable future of hydrogen infrastructure. By tapping into renewable energy and cutting down on emissions at every step, South Korea is showing how harnessing green hydrogen can power everything from public transport to heavy-duty vehicles, all while moving closer to a truly zero-emission technology future.