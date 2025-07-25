Johnson Matthey Expands Hydrogen ICE Testing in Gothenburg to Drive Sustainable Transport Adoption

Johnson Matthey just took a big leap into the future of clean transport by opening its very first hydrogen internal combustion engine (H2ICE) testing center in Gothenburg, Sweden. Announced on July 24, 2025, this move marks a major step in their push toward zero-emission technology, especially in the heavy-duty vehicle space. Strategically located in a city already known for its focus on green hydrogen and R&D, the facility is all about accelerating the real-world rollout of hydrogen-powered engines—particularly in trucks and buses.

Cutting-Edge Hydrogen Testing Right Where It Matters

This isn’t just another lab—it’s loaded with state-of-the-art tools built for serious testing. We’re talking about engine test cells that can handle hydrogen at pressures up to 500 bar, along with advanced safety systems for managing the gas and a dedicated area for tackling NOx emission control research. With hydrogen internal combustion engines quickly gaining traction as a practical, lower-barrier solution on the road to net-zero, this facility gives Johnson Matthey a real edge in both regulatory compliance and industrial readiness.

Building on a Legacy of Innovation

Tauseef Salma, CTO of JM Clean Air, highlighted the mission behind this launch: boost performance and shorten the timeline to wide-scale commercial use. And this isn’t their first rodeo—Johnson Matthey has built a solid reputation for pushing the envelope in catalyst tech. This new chapter also builds off momentum from Project Brunel, their joint initiative with Cummins. That collaboration already made big strides earlier this year in improving the durability of hydrogen engines.

All in all, Johnson Matthey’s Gothenburg debut adds serious fuel to the movement toward industrial decarbonization, proving that when it comes to the future of heavy-duty transport, hydrogen isn’t just a buzzword—it’s a real-world solution that’s picking up speed.