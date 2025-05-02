Stanlow Refinery Fires Up UK’s Hydrogen Future with Low-Carbon Furnace Upgrade

EET Fuels, the company behind the Stanlow Refinery in Cheshire, UK, is taking a major step toward cleaner fuel production. They’ve just installed a brand-new hydrogen-ready furnace, which is expected to go fully live this month. What’s exciting is that this isn’t just any furnace—it’s been built to run on a mix of refinery off-gas, natural gas blended with hydrogen, and eventually, by 2028, to run purely on 100% low-carbon hydrogen.

The hydrogen for the furnace will come from EET Hydrogen’s HPP1 plant, which is still in the works. That plant will use steam methane reforming paired with CO₂ capture, a more sustainable way to produce hydrogen while keeping emissions in check.

Part of a Bigger Clean Energy Push

This new furnace isn’t just a one-off upgrade—it’s part of the broader HyNet North West initiative. Backed by the UK government, HyNet is an industrial decarbonization project focused on bringing low-carbon technologies to the North West. The goal? Speed up the clean energy transition and hit the UK’s net-zero emissions target by 2050.

By swapping out old emissions-heavy systems for newer, cleaner alternatives like this furnace, the region is making a strong play for both energy security and a cleaner environment. It’s a real boost for the local hydrogen infrastructure and a clear sign the industry is getting serious about industrial decarbonization.

Backed by Liverpool Bay CO₂ Storage

Supporting this big leap forward is the newly completed Liverpool Bay CO₂ storage network, which will help safely capture and store emissions—another big puzzle piece in the low-carbon transition. Together, these projects reflect a wider commitment from UK industry to get ahead of the curve and invest now in what’s quickly becoming the energy system of the future.

With hydrogen gaining ground as a key player in clean energy and hydrogen production technology improving, moves like this could set the standard for how we power heavy industry in the years to come.