Stellantis Halts Hydrogen Fuel Cell Investment Amid Infrastructure and Cost Barriers

Stellantis is dialing back its plans for hydrogen fuel cells. The company has pulled the plug on new investments in its joint venture with Symbio, just a year after rolling out eight hydrogen-powered commercial vans.

Why Stellantis is stepping away from hydrogen fuel cells

The decision didn’t come out of nowhere. According to Stellantis, it’s tough to justify the costs right now. Building hydrogen fuel cell vehicles isn’t cheap, and with the current state of hydrogen infrastructure—or lack thereof—there’s not much support to keep pushing forward. Add in limited government incentives, and it’s clear the company was facing an uphill battle.

Even with manufacturing hubs in Hordain, France and Gliwice, Poland, the vehicles just weren’t getting much traction in the market. So instead of continuing to pour money into something that’s struggling to take off, Stellantis is changing course.

A turn toward battery-electric vehicles

Now, their sights are set more firmly on battery-electric vehicles. With better government support, more affordable technology, and stronger infrastructure already in place, it’s a safer bet for their zero-emission technology goals. In short, the stars are better aligned for battery power right now.

What’s next for hydrogen infrastructure and partners

This pivot could send ripples through the hydrogen landscape. It’s a signal that even major players are hesitant to commit without major backing. Partners like Forvia and other stakeholders in fuel cell technology might feel the impact too. Fewer vehicles on the road means less urgency to expand hydrogen refueling infrastructure, potentially slowing down hydrogen’s broader adoption across Europe.

For now, it looks like Stellantis is putting hydrogen on the back burner—at least until the market is ready to catch up.