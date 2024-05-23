The world is getting a new hydrogen storage solution, thanks to Tenaris

THera™ Seal was introduced at the World Hydrogen 2023 Summit & Exhibition.

Tenaris, a global manufacturer and supplier of steel pipes and related services for the energy industry, attended the World Hydrogen 2024 Summit & Exhibition where it introduced a new sealing solution for high-pressure gaseous hydrogen storage it calls THera™ Seal.

It’s the latest in the THera™ line of products.

At the hydrogen event, which took place last week (May 13 – 15) in Rotterdam, Netherlands, the Luxemborg-based company invited attendees to their booth where Tenaris experts provided insights into the THera™ Seal, the latest addition to Tenaris’ THera™ portfolio.

Naturally, what makes this new product noteworthy is that it has been designed with materials technology that are tailored for hydrogen applications. In fact, not just any H2 storage applications, but high-pressure gaseous hydrogen storage, specifically.

Introducing innovation to hydrogen storage.

The hydrogen storage solution leverages the company’s skill in metal-to-metal connection for extreme weather conditions. The goal of the design is to integrate the storage vessel and the sealing system. This is beneficial as it removes the need for extra components to maintain storage pressure integrity, components like elastomeric seals, gaskets, or O-rings.

Ultimately, the design of the THera™ H2 storage solution is truly innovative for the industry as it allows for the seamless integration between the vessel and the sealing system. Tenaris’ sealing solution delivers versality and robustness, which ensures exceptional gas salability for high-pressure H2 applications.

Benefits that matter to an industry that needs them.

This new sealing system offers many benefits,” said Maurizio Bellingardi, Tenaris’ senior product manager of hydrogen technology industrial applications, in a recent company news release.

Among the benefits Bellingardi explained include:

Simplified assembly process

Longer lifespan

Hydrogen compatibility

Suitable for fast decompression rates

THera™ Seal was developed over the course of two years and was the result of a collaboration between various Tenaris teams.

Dedicated to hydrogen since 2021.

Tenaris isn’t new to the hydrogen storage arena. The steel pipes manufacturing expert launched THera™ (Tenaris Hydrogen era) in 2021, responding to the increasing global demand for hydrogen tech. Currently, their H2 storage applications include mobility, industrial use, and transportation.